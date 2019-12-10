Bacchus Kriek 375Ml

Product Description
- Mixed fermented beer.
- Flemish Old Brown - A typical Flemish beer with a pleasant wine-like taste and a rich past. This dark brown beer, which is matured in oak casks, has a slightly acid aftertaste.
- 15% cherries
- Belgian beer
- Flavoured with cherries
- Belgian family brewers
- Pack size: 375ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat and Malt of Barley, Sugar and Sweeter: Steviolglycosides from Stevia
Alcohol Units
2.18
ABV
5.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: see crown cap
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Brouweij,
- Van Honsebrouck,
- Oostrozebekestraat 43,
- BE-8770,
- Ingelmuster.
Return to
- www.vanhonsebrouck.be
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
37.5cl ℮
