By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bacchus Kriek 375Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bacchus Kriek 375Ml
£ 2.50
£6.67/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Mixed fermented beer.
  • Flemish Old Brown - A typical Flemish beer with a pleasant wine-like taste and a rich past. This dark brown beer, which is matured in oak casks, has a slightly acid aftertaste.
  • 15% cherries
  • Belgian beer
  • Flavoured with cherries
  • Belgian family brewers
  • Pack size: 375ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Wheat and Malt of Barley, Sugar and Sweeter: Steviolglycosides from Stevia

Alcohol Units

2.18

ABV

5.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see crown cap

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Brouweij,
  • Van Honsebrouck,
  • Oostrozebekestraat 43,
  • BE-8770,
  • Ingelmuster.

Return to

  • www.vanhonsebrouck.be

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

37.5cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Fruli Strawberry Beer 330Ml

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Delirium Blonde Belgian Ale 330Ml

£ 2.50
£7.58/litre

Leffe Brune 750Ml

£ 3.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Leffe Blonde Beer 750Ml

£ 3.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here