By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fast Action Dried Yeast 56G

5(10)Write a review
Tesco Fast Action Dried Yeast 56G
£ 0.85
£15.18/kg
Per sachet
  • Energy94kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1349kJ / 321kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of dried yeast with yeast improvers.
  • A blend of dried yeast with yeast improvers.
  • For a Perfect Rise Add straight to your recipe
  • Pack size: 56g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yeast (93%), Stabiliser (Calcium Sulphate), Emulsifier (Sorbitan Monostearate), Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid, Alpha- Amylase), Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • If using a bread machine, you can use the yeast direct from the sachet, adding it to your bread pan in the order specified by the manufacturer's instructions, keeping the yeast separate from the salt and sugar. There is no need to pre-mix or add sugar to activate the yeast, just add directly to the recipe.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

56g e (8 x 7g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer sachet (7g)
Energy1349kJ / 321kcal94kJ / 22kcal
Fat3.5g0.2g
Saturates1.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate16.4g1.1g
Sugars12.8g0.9g
Fibre19.6g1.4g
Protein46.1g3.2g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Hi, there it's a bit annoying that you don't say w

3 stars

Hi, there it's a bit annoying that you don't say what species this yeast is for all us struggling biologists. Thanks What species is it again?

Makes great tasting bread

5 stars

Produces great bread!

Very good product. Always reliable - who needs a

5 stars

Very good product. Always reliable - who needs a bread maker?

Very good, I recommend this product for bread and

5 stars

Very good, I recommend this product for bread and cakes.

use for brown bread & buns etc.

5 stars

use for brown bread & buns etc.

Good all rounder

5 stars

Great for bread making & pizza dough.

as good as more expensive brands

5 stars

use to make gluten free bread in bread maker

Works well in my bread mixer , never bother to use branded yeast

5 stars

Ever since I purchased my first bread maker, many years ago I’ve always used Tesco dried yeast. It’s never let me down and it’s cheaper than the branded recommended by the makers manufacturers

Excellent

5 stars

I use this in my bread maker, really good

I make bread on a regular basis and this product i

5 stars

I make bread on a regular basis and this product is fantastic

Usually bought next

Tesco Strong White Flour 1.5Kg

£ 1.00
£0.67/kg

Allinson Strong White Bread Flour 1.5Kg

£ 2.00
£1.34/kg

Tesco Plain Flour 1.5Kg

£ 0.60
£0.40/kg

Allinson Strong White Bread Flour 500G

£ 0.85
£1.70/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here