Kinder Snack Bar 21G

Kinder Snack Bar 21G
£ 0.35
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • Fine Milk Chocolate with a Milky Filling
  • For more information visit: www.ferrero.co.uk
  • More milk less cocoa
  • Pack size: 21g

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 40% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 33% - Total Cocoa constituents: 13%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

21g ℮

