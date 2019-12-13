By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Extra Spearmint Gum 10 Pieces

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Extra Spearmint Gum 10 Pieces
£ 0.50
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • Sugarfee Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Mint Flavour.
  • A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.
  • Extra sugarfree gum is beneficial for dental health as it helps to neutralise plaque acids
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine. Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Sugarfree
  • Oral Health Foundation Approved
  • Irish Dental Association Approved
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Sugarfree

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners Xylitol, Sorbitol, Aspartame, Mannitol, Acesulfame K, Sucralose, Gum Base, Humectant Glycerol, Thickener Gum Arabic, Flavourings, Emulsifier Soybean Lecithin, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Antioxidant BHA

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Best Before: See Side.

Preparation and Usage

  • Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating and drinking.

Number of uses

10 Count

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • @www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

14g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 637 kJ/153 kcal
Fat 0 g
(Of which Saturates 0 g)
Carbohydrate 63.7 g
(Of which: Sugars 0 g
Polyols63.7 g)
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Wrigley's Extra Spearmint 6X10 Pieces 84G

£ 2.00
£2.39/100g

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 4 X415g

£ 2.50
£1.51/kg

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 3 X200g

£ 1.70
£2.84/kg

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 415G

£ 0.85
£2.05/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here