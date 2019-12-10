Dg Dragon Stout 284Ml

Product Description
- Stout.
- For more information visit: heineken.co.uk/nutrition.
- Pack size: 284ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Hop Extract, Carbon Dioxide
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
2.1
ABV
7.5% vol
Country
Jamaica
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For best before date see shoulder.
Produce of
Product of Jamaica
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Brewed and Bottled by:
- Desnoes & Geddes Limited,
- 214 Spanish Town Road,
- Kingston 11,
- Jamaica,
- W.I. Sole,
Importer address
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
284ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|280kJ/67kcal
