Dg Dragon Stout 284Ml

Dg Dragon Stout 284Ml
£ 1.75
£6.17/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Stout.
  • For more information visit: heineken.co.uk/nutrition.
  • Pack size: 284ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Hop Extract, Carbon Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

7.5% vol

Country

Jamaica

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For best before date see shoulder.

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Brewed and Bottled by:
  • Desnoes & Geddes Limited,
  • 214 Spanish Town Road,
  • Kingston 11,
  • Jamaica,
  • W.I. Sole,

Importer address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Desnoes & Geddes Limited,
  • 214 Spanish Town Road,
  • Kingston 11,
  • Jamaica,
  • W.I. Sole,
  • UK.
  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.
  • Consumer Careline 0345 030 3281
  • consumercare@heineken.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

284ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 280kJ/67kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

