Gefen Classic Marinara Pasta Sauce 737G

1(1)Write a review
£ 2.60
£0.35/100g

Product Description

  • Made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
  • Sun ripened tomatoes blended with Italian spices. This traditional Marinara will turn any pasta dish into a true classic.
  • Enjoy all of Gefen Pasta Sauces:
  • Salt Free.
  • Garlic.
  • Basil.
  • Mushroom Spicy Marinara.
  • Serving Size 1/2 cup (125g).
  • Servings Per Container about 6.
  • KOSHER FOR PASSOVER AND YEAR ROUND.
  • Pack size: 737g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Sugar, Cottonseed Oil, Salt, Dehydrated Onions, Spices, Citric Acid, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Storage

REFRIGERATE AFTER OPENING.

Name and address

  • Manufactured For:
  • Kenover Marketing Corp.,
  • Brooklyn,
  • NY 11232,
  • U.S.A.

Return to

Net Contents

737g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount Per Serving
Calories80
Calories from Fat25
Total Fat2.5g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium560mg
Total Carbohydrate15g
Dietary Fiber2g
Sugars8g
Protein2g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Warning. Contains cottonseed oil!

1 stars

Disgusting. I read the ingredients and it contains cottonseed oil, which is a no-no as far as I’m concerned. Very disappointing. Zero stars!

