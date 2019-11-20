By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Al'fez Apricot & Coriander Tagine Pour Sauce 350G

Al'fez Apricot & Coriander Tagine Pour Sauce 350G
£ 2.00
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • A thick, tomato based sauce with a delicious, herby sweet flavour.
  • For more recipes, product information and tips, visit us online at...
  • www.alfez.com
  • A rich, tomato-based sauce with an aromatic and herby sweet flavour that's perfect with Chicken, Lamb or Vegetables.
  • Ideal for creating a classic Moroccan Tagine stew. Use as a base for casseroles, as a cooking sauce, a pour-over sauce or as a dip straight from the jar.
  • Quick and easy, Chilli rating - Mild - 1, suitable for vegetarians and vegans.
  • Al'Fez is the leading Moroccan & Middle Eastern food brand and we have put together a delightful selection of North African and Middle Eastern inspired products for you to enjoy.
  • Sauces, dressings, spice blends and core ingredients help you to quickly and easily recreate Moroccan and Lebanese classics: from tagines to spiced couscous and delicious falafel to aromatic kebabs. Discover a whole new world with Al'Fez.
  • Quick & easy
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes, Water, Olive Oil, Sugar, Apricots (6%) (contains Sulphites), Rice Flour, Coriander (1.5%), Garlic (1.2%), Salt, Mint, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Cumin, Lemon Powder, Parsley, Caraway, Pepper, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 daysBest Before: see cap or neck of jar

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal for creating a classic Moroccan Tagine stew.
  • Serving Suggestions:
  • Tagine Sauce: Lightly brown choice of meat or vegetables in a pan. Add sauce and up to 1/2 jar water, cook for 1-2 mins. Reduce heat, cover & simmer for 15-20 mins, stirring occasionally. Serve on a bed of rice or couscous.
  • Pour over sauce: Cook over medium heat for 4-5 mins until hot, stirring occasionally. Pour over rice, couscous, cooked meat, vegetables or as desired.

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Alfez Ltd,
  • Fishponds,
  • Bristol,
  • BS16 3LD.

Return to

  • Alfez Ltd,
  • Fishponds,
  • Bristol,
  • BS16 3LD.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100G
Energy kcal/kJ128/536
Fat 5.1g
of which saturates0.5g
Carbohydrates19.0g
of which sugars 13.0g
Fibre 1.2g
Protein 1.4g
Salt 0.2g

