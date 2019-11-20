Al'fez Apricot & Coriander Tagine Pour Sauce 350G

Product Description
- A thick, tomato based sauce with a delicious, herby sweet flavour.
- A rich, tomato-based sauce with an aromatic and herby sweet flavour that's perfect with Chicken, Lamb or Vegetables.
- Ideal for creating a classic Moroccan Tagine stew. Use as a base for casseroles, as a cooking sauce, a pour-over sauce or as a dip straight from the jar.
- Quick and easy, Chilli rating - Mild - 1, suitable for vegetarians and vegans.
- Al'Fez is the leading Moroccan & Middle Eastern food brand and we have put together a delightful selection of North African and Middle Eastern inspired products for you to enjoy.
- Sauces, dressings, spice blends and core ingredients help you to quickly and easily recreate Moroccan and Lebanese classics: from tagines to spiced couscous and delicious falafel to aromatic kebabs. Discover a whole new world with Al'Fez.
- Quick & easy
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Water, Olive Oil, Sugar, Apricots (6%) (contains Sulphites), Rice Flour, Coriander (1.5%), Garlic (1.2%), Salt, Mint, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Cumin, Lemon Powder, Parsley, Caraway, Pepper, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 daysBest Before: see cap or neck of jar
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal for creating a classic Moroccan Tagine stew.
- Serving Suggestions:
- Tagine Sauce: Lightly brown choice of meat or vegetables in a pan. Add sauce and up to 1/2 jar water, cook for 1-2 mins. Reduce heat, cover & simmer for 15-20 mins, stirring occasionally. Serve on a bed of rice or couscous.
- Pour over sauce: Cook over medium heat for 4-5 mins until hot, stirring occasionally. Pour over rice, couscous, cooked meat, vegetables or as desired.
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Alfez Ltd,
- Fishponds,
- Bristol,
- BS16 3LD.
Return to
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100G
|Energy kcal/kJ
|128/536
|Fat
|5.1g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrates
|19.0g
|of which sugars
|13.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
