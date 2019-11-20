Al'fez Harissa Paste 100G

Product Description
- A smooth hot paste of chillies, tomatoes & garlic
- Harissa is a smooth, aromatic spice paste made with Chilli, Tomato and Garlic and is ready to use.
- A classic North African hot chilli paste to mix-in, spread on or coat and cook. Traditionally used across Libya, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco to add heat and flavour to stews, soups and tagines, this authentic blend of herbs and spices makes a delicious addition to a wide range of dishes.
- Mix a little into couscous or rice for an extra kick or add to mayonnaise to make a delicious spicy dip. Create a tasty marinade for meat or vegetables by combining Harissa with honey or yogurt and marinating in the refrigerator for at least an hour before cooking.
- Chilli rating - hot - 3
- Great Taste Award Winner
- Al'Fez is the leading Moroccan & Middle Eastern food brand and we have put together a delightful selection of North African and Middle Eastern inspired products for you to enjoy.
- Sauces, dressings, spice blends and core ingredients help you to quickly and easily recreate Moroccan and Lebanese classics: from tagines to spiced couscous and delicious falafel to aromatic kebabs. Discover a whole new world with Al'Fez.
- Hot chilli paste to mix-in, spread on or coat & cook
- Discover a whole new world
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Puree (14%), Pimentos (10%), Salt, Garlic (3%), Cayenne Pepper, Sugar, Crushed Chillies (3%), White Wine Vinegar, Vegetable Oil, Lime Juice Concentrate, Aniseed, Cumin, Coriander, Olive Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 1 month
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions:
- Add a little in couscous or mix into soups for an extra kick
- Mix with mayonnaise to make a delicious spicy dip
- Create a tasty marinade for chicken by combining Harissa with honey.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Alfez Ltd,
- Fishponds,
- Bristol,
- BS16 3LD.
Return to
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy kcal/kJ
|190/792
|Protein
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|18.2g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|Fat
|11.2g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|Salt
|2.02g
