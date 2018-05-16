Lee Kum Kee Double Deluxe Soy Sauce 150Ml

Product Description
- Double Deluxe Soy Sauce
- Double Deluxe Soy Sauce is brewed naturally using non-GM soybeans with an ancient secret double fermentation process. It delivers a scrumptious taste and rich aroma of soy to enhance the "taste" of any dish.
- Grocer Food & Drink Winner 2010 - Gold Winner
- Grocer New Product Awards 2013 - Finalist
- Truly authentic taste by Lee Kum Kee
- Premier extract
- Double fermentation with ancient method
- Scrumptious taste and delectable aroma
- Perfect for stir-fries and salad dressing
- Naturally brewed soy sauce with Non-GM soybeans
- No added MSG
- No MSG or preservatives added
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Salt, Soybeans 11%, Sugar, Wheat Flour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Refrigerate after openingBest Before : See Cap for Date
Produce of
Product of China
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Distributor address
- Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
- 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
- London,
- E14 9GE,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
- 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
- London,
- E14 9GE,
- United Kingdom.
- www.uk.LKK.com
Net Contents
150ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 mL
|Energy
|408 kJ (96 kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|12 g
|of which sugars
|8.9 g
|Protein
|9.6 g
|Salt
|16.7 g
