By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lee Kum Kee Double Deluxe Soy Sauce 150Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lee Kum Kee Double Deluxe Soy Sauce 150Ml
£ 1.70
£1.14/100ml

Product Description

  • Double Deluxe Soy Sauce
  • Double Deluxe Soy Sauce is brewed naturally using non-GM soybeans with an ancient secret double fermentation process. It delivers a scrumptious taste and rich aroma of soy to enhance the "taste" of any dish.
  • Grocer Food & Drink Winner 2010 - Gold Winner
  • Grocer New Product Awards 2013 - Finalist
  • Truly authentic taste by Lee Kum Kee
  • Premier extract
  • Double fermentation with ancient method
  • Scrumptious taste and delectable aroma
  • Perfect for stir-fries and salad dressing
  • Naturally brewed soy sauce with Non-GM soybeans
  • No added MSG
  • No MSG or preservatives added
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Salt, Soybeans 11%, Sugar, Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Refrigerate after openingBest Before : See Cap for Date

Produce of

Product of China

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Distributor address

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.uk.LKK.com

Net Contents

150ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mL
Energy 408 kJ (96 kcal)
Fat <0.5 g
of which saturates <0.1 g
Carbohydrate 12 g
of which sugars 8.9 g
Protein 9.6 g
Salt 16.7 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Blue Dragon Rice Vinegar 150Ml

£ 1.90
£1.27/100ml

Tesco Straight To Wok Medium Noodles 300G

£ 1.00
£3.34/kg

Tesco Root Ginger Loose

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

£ 2.63
£3.75/kg

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

Yo! Honey, Soy & Miso Tare Sauce 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here