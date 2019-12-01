Newmans Own Ranch Dressing 250Ml

Don't buy other ranch dressing this is tops 5 out
Don't buy other ranch dressing this is tops 5 out of 5
Reminds me of being back in florida
Reminds me of being back in florida
Great Flavoured, Quality Dressing
High quality dressing. I usually pour a little of the oil at the top out so that I can give it a good shake as the ingredients separate. Have been buying this for over ten years. I love it. Can’t describe the flavours in it, but I can’t eat a salad without it. It’s definitely worth giving a try.