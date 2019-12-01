By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Newmans Own Ranch Dressing 250Ml

5(3)Write a review
Newmans Own Ranch Dressing 250Ml
Product Description

  • A rich and creamy salad dressing with Garlic & Parsley
  • All Profits to Charity
  • Newman's Own Foundation continues Paul Newman's commitment to donate all royalties and after tax profits from this product for charitable purposes. Paul Newman and Newman's Own Foundation have given over U.S. $400 Million to thousands of charities worldwide since 1982.
  • Suitable for vegetarians & coeliacs
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Water, Butter Milk (from Cow's Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (Egg Yolk, Salt), Garlic Purée (2.2%), Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lactic Acid, Sour Cream Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavour (Natural Leek Flavour), Parsley (0.2%), Spring Onion, Chives

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Once opened, keep in the fridge & use within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well.

Name and address

  • Produced exclusively for:
  • Newman's Own Inc,
  • PO Box 6027,
  • Greenham,
  • Thatcham,
  • RG19 9FT.

Return to

  • Newman's Own Inc,
  • PO Box 6027,
  • Greenham,
  • Thatcham,
  • RG19 9FT.
  • www.newmansown.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 1723kJ/417kcal
Fat 41.7g
- of which saturates 3.1g
Carbohydrate 9.5g
- of which sugars 4.9g
Fibre 0.5g
Protein 1.0g
Salt 2.29g

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great Flavoured, Quality Dressing

5 stars

High quality dressing. I usually pour a little of the oil at the top out so that I can give it a good shake as the ingredients separate. Have been buying this for over ten years. I love it. Can’t describe the flavours in it, but I can’t eat a salad without it. It’s definitely worth giving a try.

