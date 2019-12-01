By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Newmans Own Italian Dressing 250Ml

£ 1.60
£0.64/100ml

Product Description

  • Salad Dressing with Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2%) and Garlic Puree.
  • All Profits to Charity
  • Newman's Own Foundation continues Paul Newman's commitment to donate all royalties and after tax profits from this product for charitable purposes. Paul Newman and Newman's Own Foundation have given over U.S. $400 Million to thousands of charities worldwide since 1982.
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Olive Oil (17%), Red Wine Vinegar (11%), White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2%), Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Dried Onion, Brown Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Puree (0.5%), Celery Seeds, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Ground Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Mustard

Storage

Once opened, keep in the fridge & use within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced exclusively for:
  • Newman's Own Inc.,
  • PO Box 6027,
  • Greenham,
  • Thatcham,
  • RG19 9FT.

Return to

  • Newman's Own Inc.,
  • PO Box 6027,
  • Greenham,
  • Thatcham,
  • RG19 9FT.
  • www.newmansown.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 1510kJ / 367kcal
Fat 38.3g
- of which saturates 4.8g
Carbohydrate 5.5g
- of which sugars 1.2g
Fibre <1.0g
Protein 0.3g
Salt 1.90g

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

GET SOME IN

5 stars

This is my favourite salad dressing and it is NEVER available WHY???????????????????????????????

A bit bland

3 stars

Find this uningspiring a bit on the bland side for me

