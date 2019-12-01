Newmans Own Italian Dressing 250Ml

GET SOME IN
This is my favourite salad dressing and it is NEVER available WHY???????????????????????????????
A bit bland
Find this uningspiring a bit on the bland side for me
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Olive Oil (17%), Red Wine Vinegar (11%), White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2%), Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Dried Onion, Brown Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Puree (0.5%), Celery Seeds, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Ground Turmeric
Once opened, keep in the fridge & use within 4 weeks.
Made in the UK
Bottle. Recyclable
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|1510kJ / 367kcal
|Fat
|38.3g
|- of which saturates
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|- of which sugars
|1.2g
|Fibre
|<1.0g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|1.90g
