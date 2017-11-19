Hp 21/22 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge

original and the best
The best performance cartridge and the best price around.
True colours
I am happy with this product which I bought a few weeks ago the colours are true and precise
Good price
Purchased this 2 pack ink cartridge, it was a good price and delivery to my local Tesco was fast, I would use this service again as you can pick up your item when it suits you.
Quality product at a competitive price
I have used HP 21/22 original ink cartridges for many years and have always been pleased with the quality and durability. I was delighted to find Tesco.com offering this product at such a reasonable price with the convenience of click and collect from my local store.
Excellent
Efficient service, good quality and value for money
Ink cartridges
I ordered the ink cartridges and they were delivered in store the next day. Exactly what i wanted!
great value
I ran out of ink for my printer .I went on line and ordered from Tesco direct .It was ready for collection the next day .So easy.
Best ink for hp printer
Have had other brands in the past but these are the best. Long lasting.
ink cartridges
first class product with next day delivery but be warned they are cheaper out there if you can wait for a longer delivery time, myself next day delivery was more important.
Solid and Reliable
Solid and reliable, trusty great ink and quick delivery. Arrived in time for printing my report!