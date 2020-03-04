By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ovulation Tests 7S

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Ovulation Tests 7S
£ 11.20
£1.60/each
  • Tesco Health Ovulation Tests identify the best two days to conceive naturally by measuring the levels of the fertility hormone (luteinising hormone) and are over 99% accurate.

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • See Instructions for Use Leaflet attached

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

7

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Much better than the expensive clearblue company:

5 stars

Much better than the expensive clearblue company: cheaper and reliable. Previously I had purchased two Clearblue's Advanced digital kits, and on both times the digital thing gets faulty after a while - wasn't happy as these things aren't cheap.

Surprisingly good!

4 stars

I was a bit sceptical about a cheaper brand at first, but I got these as I couldn’t afford to keep buying the Clear blue ones. However pleasantly surprised to find that these work just as good! You have to wait at least 5 mins for a clear result, but they are easy to use with good grip and a good absorbant tip and the display is also easy and clear to read! Once used, I just put the test back into the foil packet and left it flat for about 5-8 mins and then came back to it. I suppose with the digital ones, you pay more money to get an instant result, but with these you pay a bit less and have to wait a bit longer for the result. Would highly recommend :)

Didn't work!

1 stars

Didn't work! We took these in the morning (which tbf, is not the best time to do it) But even so, not one positive all month. What a waste of money.

