Tesco Ovulation Tests 7S

Much better than the expensive clearblue company: cheaper and reliable. Previously I had purchased two Clearblue's Advanced digital kits, and on both times the digital thing gets faulty after a while - wasn't happy as these things aren't cheap.
I was a bit sceptical about a cheaper brand at first, but I got these as I couldn’t afford to keep buying the Clear blue ones. However pleasantly surprised to find that these work just as good! You have to wait at least 5 mins for a clear result, but they are easy to use with good grip and a good absorbant tip and the display is also easy and clear to read! Once used, I just put the test back into the foil packet and left it flat for about 5-8 mins and then came back to it. I suppose with the digital ones, you pay more money to get an instant result, but with these you pay a bit less and have to wait a bit longer for the result. Would highly recommend :)
Didn't work! We took these in the morning (which tbf, is not the best time to do it) But even so, not one positive all month. What a waste of money.