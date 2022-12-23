Bic 4 Colours Original Ball Pen 1 Pack Choice of blue, black, red and green ink Ideal when information needs to be recorded in different colours

Change colours without changing pens. The BIC 4 Colours pen gives blue, red, green and black ballpoints all in one. This pack contains 1 BIC 4 Colours retractable pen. Perfect for colour coding your work and create your own bullet journal. Each of the 4 medium 1.0 mm ballpoints provides an average of 2 km of crisp precision writing. The classic design features a round barrel and a clip for attaching it to notebooks. BIC is simplicity itself.