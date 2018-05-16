Askeys Cup Cornets 21'S

Product Description
- 21 Cup Cones with Sweetener
- Box - Card - widely recycled
- Foil Wrap - Metal - not currently recycled
- Let your imagination run free
- 3 individually foil wrapped packets sealed for freshness
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Soya Flour, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Colour: Annatto, Sweetener: Saccharin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Askeys Cup Cones are foil wrapped for freshness. After opening, tuck open end of sleeve into top of remaining cones to keep them crisp and consume within 1 month.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Silver Spoon Company,
- Peterborough Business Park,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Return to
- Guarantee
- If this product fails to meet your expectations, please return the pack and contents to Askeys Customer Services at the address shown below, stating when and where it was purchased. Cost and postage will be refunded in full. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- The Silver Spoon Company,
- Peterborough Business Park,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Net Contents
21 x Cup Cones
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cone
|Energy
|1673kJ
|75kJ
|-
|395kcal
|18kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|79g
|3.5g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|11g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.02g
