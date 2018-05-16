By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Askeys Cup Cornets 21'S

No ratings yetWrite a review
Askeys Cup Cornets 21'S
£ 1.10
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • 21 Cup Cones with Sweetener
  • Meet the rest of the gang!
  • Oli Waffle Cones
  • Marvin Classic Cones
  • Wilbur Wafers
  • Box - Card - widely recycled
  • Foil Wrap - Metal - not currently recycled
  • Let your imagination run free
  • 3 individually foil wrapped packets sealed for freshness
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Soya Flour, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Colour: Annatto, Sweetener: Saccharin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Askeys Cup Cones are foil wrapped for freshness. After opening, tuck open end of sleeve into top of remaining cones to keep them crisp and consume within 1 month.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Peterborough Business Park,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If this product fails to meet your expectations, please return the pack and contents to Askeys Customer Services at the address shown below, stating when and where it was purchased. Cost and postage will be refunded in full. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Peterborough Business Park,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Net Contents

21 x Cup Cones

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cone
Energy1673kJ75kJ
-395kcal18kcal
Fat3.6g0.2g
of which saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrates79g3.5g
of which sugars1.1g<0.1g
Protein11g0.5g
Salt0.48g0.02g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Multipack 9 X20g

£ 2.50
£1.39/100g

Tesco Cornish Ice Cream 2 Litres

£ 3.00
£0.15/100ml

Askeys Treat Strawberry Sauce 325G

£ 1.30
£0.40/100g

Tesco Colour Strands 70G

£ 1.00
£0.14/10g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here