Freederm Exfoliating Face Wash 150Ml

- Deeply cleansing gel to help reduce oil and prevent breakouts, with jojoba beads to exfoliate, leaving skin smooth and invigorated.
- How it Works
- Our wash works to visibly improve the complexion and reduce the appearance of spots. It contains niacinamide, a water-soluble vitamin, essential for clear healthy skin. The jojoba beads gently buff away dead skin and pore-clogging impurities.
- Innovative spotcare
- Deeply cleansing
- Removes impurities
- Prevents spots
- With niacinamide
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Niacinamide, Polyquaternium-7, Glycerin, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Hydrated Silica, Disodium EDTA, Jojoba Esters, Sodium Benzoate, CI 77007, CI 74160
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Use daily, Gently massage onto wet skin in small circular motions, focusing on the T-zone. Rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
PRECAUTIONS
- For use on the skin only. Avoid contact with eyes; if contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with warm water. If skin irritation occurs, discontinue use.
Distributor address
Return to
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
PRECAUTIONS For use on the skin only. Avoid contact with eyes; if contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with warm water. If skin irritation occurs, discontinue use.
