We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Shloer White Grape And Apple Juice Drink 750Ml

5(3)Write a review
Shloer White Grape And Apple Juice Drink 750Ml
£2.40
£0.32/100ml

Product Description

  • Non-alcoholic sparkling apple and white grape juice drink with naturally sourced sweetener.
  • Shloer is full of delicious fruity sparkle, making it your perfect partner for any occasion. Go on, mke your get together gorgeous!
  • Liquid colour may vary due to using natural ingredients
  • Enjoy the sparkle
  • Free from artificial colours, flavourings and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (30%), White Grape Juice from Concentrate (15%), Natural Flavourings, Malic Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides (Stevia Leaf Extract)

Storage

Please store upright in a cool place out of direct sunlight. Contents under pressure. Open with care pointing away from face. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Shloer,
  • A division of Merrydown PLC.,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Glos.,
  • GL3 1FD.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,

Return to

  • Shloer,
  • A division of Merrydown PLC.,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Glos.,
  • GL3 1FD.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
  • Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.
  • www.shloer.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy kJ/kcal108kJ/26kcal
Fat0.0g
of which saturates0.0g
Carbohydrates6.0g
of which sugars*5.9g
Protein0.1g
Salt0.0g
*Naturally occurring sugars from fruit-
View all Adult Soft Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good drinks

5 stars

Drink with our meal

Very refreshing

5 stars

Very refreshing

A nice refreshing, summery drink!

5 stars

A nice refreshing, summery drink!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here