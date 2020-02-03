By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bostik White Tac Convenience Pack

Bostik White Tac Convenience Pack
  • Blu Tack White
  • Bostik Blu Tack is clean, safe and easy to use. It provides an ideal alternative to drawing pins and sticky tape with hundreds of uses around the home, office and school.
  • Smart adhesives
  • The original re-usable adhesive
  • Stick - position - hold

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • 1. Pull off a piece of Blu Tack and activate it by pulling and stretching.
  • 2. Roll into a ball, place between the two surfaces and press firmly.
  • Recommendations and suggestions are for guidance only, since conditions of use are completely beyond our control.
  • Please read instructions carefully and retain this card for future reference.

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT
  • Blu Tack performs best on non-porous surfaces e.g. painted surfaces, glass, metal, etc. Do not use Blu Tack on absorbent or recently decorated surfaces. On some surfaces it may leave an oily mark, which can sometimes be removed using chewing gum remover.
  • This product has been designed to meet and exceed stringent EC child safety legislation.
  • WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts - choking hazard.

Name and address

  • Bostik Ltd.,
  • Common Road,
  • Stafford,
  • ST16 3EH,
  • U.K.
  • Bostik Industries Ltd.,

36 Months

IMPORTANT Blu Tack performs best on non-porous surfaces e.g. painted surfaces, glass, metal, etc. Do not use Blu Tack on absorbent or recently decorated surfaces. On some surfaces it may leave an oily mark, which can sometimes be removed using chewing gum remover. This product has been designed to meet and exceed stringent EC child safety legislation. WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts - choking hazard.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Does exactly as it says.

5 stars

Did exactly as I expected it to......excellent

