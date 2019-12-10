By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Fruit Teacakes 4 Pack

3(8)Write a review
£ 0.80
£0.20/each
Each teacake contains
  • Energy693kJ 164kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt0.47g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1109kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Fruited Teacakes
  • "In Lancashire these are known as teacakes (but they're clearly not cake). Enjoy!"
  • With plump & juicy currants, sultanas & raisins
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Dried Fruit Blend in varying proportions (13%) (Currants, Sultanas, Raisins), Sugar, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm, Sunflower), Salt, Gelling Agent: E466, Emulsifiers: E471, E481, E472e, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated.Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible. For 'Best Before' date see film.

Warnings

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

4 x Teacakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average teacake (62.5g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1109kJ693kJ8400kJ
-262kcal164kcal2000kcal
Fat 3.0g1.9g70g
of which saturates 0.5g0.3g20g
Carbohydrate 48.0g30.0g260g
of which sugars 14.3g8.9g90g
Fibre 3.2g2.0g
Protein 8.7g5.4g50g
Salt 0.75g0.47g6g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.

8 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Perfect in every way

5 stars

Just the right size and with exactly the right amount of fruit, unlike so many of the 'super fruity' teacakes which have far too much and are so much too sweet. Lovely texture and toast beautifully.

satisfactory

5 stars

satisfactory

What a joke. Half the circumference, half the dept

1 stars

What a joke. Half the circumference, half the depth. Who do you think you're trying to kid. Used to love them. Now you're ruined them. Well done.

Make them bigger.

3 stars

I would rather Warburtons had put up to price rather than reducing the size of the tea cake, also there aren't as many currants as there used to be.

Where is the fruit in these teacakes?

1 stars

Warburtons idea of fruit is one or two sultanas per teacake. They are tasteless and you'd be better off just toasting and buttering some nice bread!

Lighter alternative to stodgy tea cakes

4 stars

Unlike other reviewers, I like the fact that these are a bit lighter and fluffier than other tea cakes and I think the fruit to dough ratio is good- enough without being laden with sultanas. Also, they’re not too sugary, which other tea cakes almost always are.

Dont waste your money

1 stars

Dreadful,they crumble to dust and taste like it too!

Too fluffy and not enough fruit

2 stars

These are too fluffy ad not enough fruit and only four to a pack. What has happened to Tesco's own brand?

