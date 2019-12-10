Warburtons Fruit Teacakes 4 Pack

Perfect in every way
Just the right size and with exactly the right amount of fruit, unlike so many of the 'super fruity' teacakes which have far too much and are so much too sweet. Lovely texture and toast beautifully.
satisfactory
satisfactory
What a joke. Half the circumference, half the dept
What a joke. Half the circumference, half the depth. Who do you think you're trying to kid. Used to love them. Now you're ruined them. Well done.
Make them bigger.
I would rather Warburtons had put up to price rather than reducing the size of the tea cake, also there aren't as many currants as there used to be.
Where is the fruit in these teacakes?
Warburtons idea of fruit is one or two sultanas per teacake. They are tasteless and you'd be better off just toasting and buttering some nice bread!
Lighter alternative to stodgy tea cakes
Unlike other reviewers, I like the fact that these are a bit lighter and fluffier than other tea cakes and I think the fruit to dough ratio is good- enough without being laden with sultanas. Also, they’re not too sugary, which other tea cakes almost always are.
Dont waste your money
Dreadful,they crumble to dust and taste like it too!
Too fluffy and not enough fruit
These are too fluffy ad not enough fruit and only four to a pack. What has happened to Tesco's own brand?