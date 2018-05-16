Kingsmill Soft White Thick Bread 800G

- Energy443 kJ 105 kcal5%
- Fat0.9 g1%
- Saturates0.3 g1%
- Sugars1.7 g2%
- Salt0.4 g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1007 kJ
Product Description
- White Bread
- Carbon Trust Logo, reducing CO2.
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
- Kosher - SKA
- Halal
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Water, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Soya Flour, Vinegar, Emulsifier: E472e, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions life may be reduced.Suitable for home freezing: Want to save some for later? Check bag is sealed and then pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for 3 months. For best before see bag closure.
Number of uses
This pack typically contains 18 slices (including crusts)
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children
Name and address
- Allied Bakeries,
- Vanwall Road,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 4UF.
Return to
- Customer Care
- Something to tell us? Tweet us @KingsmillCare or call our Customer Care team for free from anywhere in the UK on 0800 197 0110 (9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday). For I.E. call 1800 928 110. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Contact us on
- You'll find us online at www.kingsmillbakery.co.uk
- You can find us at
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice
|% RI† Per Slice
|Energy
|1007 kJ
|443 kJ
|5%
|238 kcal
|Fat
|2.0 g
|0.9 g
|1%
|of which: saturates
|0.6 g
|0.3 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|45.6 g
|20.1 g
|8%
|of which: sugars
|3.8 g
|1.7 g
|2%
|Fibre
|2.7 g
|1.2 g
|Protein
|8.0 g
|3.5 g
|7%
|Salt
|0.95 g
|0.42 g
|7%
|† RI = Reference Intake
|This pack typically contains 18 slices (including crusts)
Safety information
SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children
