By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tex Mex Multipack Dips 428G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Tex Mex Multipack Dips 428G
£ 2.00
£0.47/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy374kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 706kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato and onion salsa with coriander and parsley. Soured cream, mayonnaise and chive dip. Avocado, cream, tomato, coriander and chilli dip. Mayonnaise, mature Cheddar cheese, jalapeño chilli, Monterey Jack full fat hard cheese and paprika dip.
  • Selected Favourites. Salsa, Soured Cream & Chive, Guacamole, Jalapeño Chilli Cheese
  • Selected Favourites. Salsa, Soured Cream & Chive, Guacamole, Jalapeño Chilli Cheese
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Selected favourites
  • No artificial preservatives or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 428g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Soured Cream (Milk) (24%)(Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Starter Culture), Tomato (21%), Avocado (17%), Mayonnaise(Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised (Egg), Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre), Onion (5%), Tomato Juice, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet, Colour (Annatto)), Jalapeño Chilli (1.5%), Monterey Jack Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (1.5%)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Rennet), Rapeseed Oil, Chive, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lime Juice, Double Cream (Milk), Coriander, Water, Sugar, Salt, Roast (Garlic Purée), Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Red Chilli, Parsley, Spices (Turmeric, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove), Rice Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Potato Starch, Colour (Paprika Extract), Bay Leaf, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

428g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (53g)
Energy706kJ / 171kcal374kJ / 91kcal
Fat15.4g8.2g
Saturates4.9g2.6g
Carbohydrate5.1g2.7g
Sugars2.4g1.3g
Fibre1.3g0.7g
Protein2.3g1.2g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 8 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

    • Energy100kJ 24kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.0g
      1%
    • Saturates<0.1g
      <1%
    • Sugars2.4g
      3%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 189kJ / 45kcal

    • Selected favourites
    • No artificial preservatives or flavours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Salsa
    • Soured Cream & Chive
    • Guacamole
    • Jalapeño Chilli Cheese

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Tomato (72%), Onion (9%), Tomato Juice, Tomato Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Coriander, Cornflour, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 8 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gHalf of a corner (53g)
    Energy189kJ / 45kcal100kJ / 24kcal
    Fat1.8g1.0g
    Saturates0.1g<0.1g
    Carbohydrate5.9g3.1g
    Sugars4.5g2.4g
    Fibre0.9g0.5g
    Protein0.9g0.5g
    Salt0.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy630kJ 153kcal
      8%
    • Fat14.1g
      20%
    • Saturates3.4g
      17%
    • Sugars1.7g
      2%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 537kJ / 130kcal

    • Selected favourites
    • No artificial preservatives or flavours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Salsa
    • Soured Cream & Chive
    • Guacamole
    • Jalapeño Chilli Cheese

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Avocado (71%), Tomato, Soured Cream (Milk) (9%), Onion, Concentrated Lime Juice, Coriander, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Salt, Rice Starch.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 8 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gHalf of a corner (53g)
    Energy537kJ / 130kcal630kJ / 153kcal
    Fat12.2g14.1g
    Saturates3.1g3.4g
    Carbohydrate1.9g4.0g
    Sugars1.7g1.7g
    Fibre3.9g1.9g
    Protein1.4g1.5g
    Salt0.2g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy1142kJ 276kcal
      14%
    • Fat25.6g
      37%
    • Saturates8.2g
      41%
    • Sugars1.2g
      1%
    • Salt1.2g
      20%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1142kJ / 276kcal

    • Selected favourites
    • No artificial preservatives or flavours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Salsa
    • Soured Cream & Chive
    • Guacamole
    • Jalapeño Chilli Cheese

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Soured Cream (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (8%) [Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Jalapeño Chilli (7%), Monterey Jack Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (7%), Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Concentrated Lime Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Rice Starch, Spices, Citrus Fibre, Chive, Dried Egg White, Potato Starch, Potato Fibre, Bay Leaf, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 8 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gHalf of a corner (53g)
    Energy1142kJ / 276kcal1142kJ / 276kcal
    Fat25.6g25.6g
    Saturates8.2g8.2g
    Carbohydrate6.6g6.6g
    Sugars1.2g1.2g
    Fibre0.3g0.3g
    Protein4.7g4.7g
    Salt1.2g1.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy936kJ 227kcal
      11%
    • Fat21.5g
      31%
    • Saturates3.7g
      19%
    • Sugars2.5g
      3%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 231kcal

    • Selected favourites
    • No artificial preservatives or flavours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Salsa
    • Soured Cream & Chive
    • Guacamole
    • Jalapeño Chilli Cheese

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Soured Cream (Milk) (56%), Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Onion, Chive (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 8 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gHalf of a corner (53g)
    Energy954kJ / 231kcal936kJ / 227kcal
    Fat22.0g21.5g
    Saturates8.2g3.7g
    Carbohydrate6.1g6.4g
    Sugars2.3g2.5g
    Fibre0.1g0.1g
    Protein2.1g1.8g
    Salt0.6g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco - Remove the Sour Cream and Chive!

3 stars

It's ok but... ...we only like three of the dips - the Sour Cream and Chive NEVER gets eaten. If Tesco replaced it with another flavour dip we - and others - would no doubt buy this multipack more often.

Seems to have improved...

3 stars

This product seems to have improved slightly - it used to be pretty bad. However, the last two we've bought have been better - more smoke in the chilli one, more flavour in the guacamole and salsa dips. It's not great, but it's fine for a picnic - the kids love it anyway.

Tasteless waste of money...

1 stars

Without a doubt the worst dips I have ever had the misfortune to try... The tomato salsa was tasteless and watery, matched by the insipid guacamole... The sour cream was almost bearable, however the chilli cheese lacked anything beyond a slight bite of chilli without the taste of cheese...

Love it!

5 stars

Love this, great idea for 3 best dips on a fajita!

Usually bought next

Tesco Lightly Salted Tortilla Chips 200 G

£ 0.90
£0.45/100g

Doritos Cool Original Tortilla Chips 180 G

£ 0.90
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Cool Tortilla Chips 200 G

£ 0.90
£0.45/100g

Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G

£ 0.84
£0.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here