Tesco Tex Mex Multipack Dips 428G

Tesco - Remove the Sour Cream and Chive!
It's ok but... ...we only like three of the dips - the Sour Cream and Chive NEVER gets eaten. If Tesco replaced it with another flavour dip we - and others - would no doubt buy this multipack more often.
Seems to have improved...
This product seems to have improved slightly - it used to be pretty bad. However, the last two we've bought have been better - more smoke in the chilli one, more flavour in the guacamole and salsa dips. It's not great, but it's fine for a picnic - the kids love it anyway.
Tasteless waste of money...
Without a doubt the worst dips I have ever had the misfortune to try... The tomato salsa was tasteless and watery, matched by the insipid guacamole... The sour cream was almost bearable, however the chilli cheese lacked anything beyond a slight bite of chilli without the taste of cheese...
Love it!
Love this, great idea for 3 best dips on a fajita!