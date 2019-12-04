By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic Multipack Dips 516G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Classic Multipack Dips 516G
£ 2.00
£0.39/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy668kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat14.7g
    21%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1044kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise, soured cream, onion and garlic dip. Soured cream, mayonnaise and chive dip. Mayonnaise, mature Cheddar cheeses and chive dip. Mayonnaise and sweet chilli sauce dip.
  • Selected favourites
  • No artificial preservatives or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 516g

Information

Ingredients

Onion and Garlic Dip: Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Soured Cream (Milk), Onion (13%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée (1%), Cornflour, Chive, Soured Cream and Chive Dip: Soured Cream (Milk) (56%), Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Onion, Chive (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Cheddar and Chive Dip: Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Soured Cream (Milk), Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (5%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Chive (1%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Sweet Chilli Mayo: Mayonnaise (56%) [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Chilli (1%), Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Dried Red Chilli

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

516g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (64g)
Energy1044kJ / 253kcal668kJ / 162kcal
Fat22.9g14.7g
Saturates5.0g3.2g
Carbohydrate9.5g6.1g
Sugars5.0g3.2g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein2.0g1.3g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Change is not always a good thing!

3 stars

Why o why did you have to change the thousand island to a Solo sweet chilli drippy mayo?! PLEASE put it back! If you want to introduce a chilli dip then put it in the tex mex ones. This is a Classic dip quad so it should stay classic. The new one is really unpleasant when cold let alone when gets warm, quickly, in this heat! Gave 3 stars as the cheese and chive and the sour cream ones are great but there's been more onion added to the garlic one with the change. Ugh!

Multipack Dip

3 stars

I frequently a purchase a multi pack dip & the family usually enjoy them. Unfortunately, swapping the Thousand Island with Sweet Chilli hasn't gone down well. It is just too sweet & ours ended up in the bin. I will stick to the Mexican selection next time, where the chilli cheese is nice & hot but not sweet!!

