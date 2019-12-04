Tesco Classic Multipack Dips 516G

Change is not always a good thing!
Why o why did you have to change the thousand island to a Solo sweet chilli drippy mayo?! PLEASE put it back! If you want to introduce a chilli dip then put it in the tex mex ones. This is a Classic dip quad so it should stay classic. The new one is really unpleasant when cold let alone when gets warm, quickly, in this heat! Gave 3 stars as the cheese and chive and the sour cream ones are great but there's been more onion added to the garlic one with the change. Ugh!
Multipack Dip
I frequently a purchase a multi pack dip & the family usually enjoy them. Unfortunately, swapping the Thousand Island with Sweet Chilli hasn't gone down well. It is just too sweet & ours ended up in the bin. I will stick to the Mexican selection next time, where the chilli cheese is nice & hot but not sweet!!