Shloer Crisp Raspberry Cranberry Juice Drink 750Ml

awful tasted like alka seltzer
dreadful no raspberry taste at all
Carbonated Water, Grape Juice from Concentrate (21%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (2.2%), Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (1.9%), Natural Flavourings, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Naturally Sourced Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides (Stevia Leaf Extract)
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days
Produced in the EU
Bottle. Recyclable
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy kJ/kcal
|73kj/18kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|4.0g
|of which sugars
|4.0g*
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.0g
|* Naturally occurring sugars from fruit
|-
Contents under pressure open with care in a safe direction away from face.
