Shloer Crisp Raspberry Cranberry Juice Drink 750Ml

£ 2.20
£0.29/100ml

Product Description

  • Non-Alcoholic Light Sparkling Cranberry & Raspberry Grape Juice Drink with Sweetener.
  • Light Crisp Cranberry & Raspberry
  • …Berrylicious
  • Bursting with crisp cranberry and raspberry, this delicious treat for the taste buds is pretty and pink and bubbling over with light berry refreshment.
  • Liquid colour may vary due to using only natural ingredients
  • Non-alcoholic sparkling juice drink
  • Made with real fruit juice
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavourings and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Grape Juice from Concentrate (21%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (2.2%), Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (1.9%), Natural Flavourings, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Naturally Sourced Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides (Stevia Leaf Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Contents under pressure open with care in a safe direction away from face.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Shloer,
  • A Division of Merrydown PLC,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL3 1FD.

Return to

  • Any questions or comments, please e-mail us at: info@shloer.com or write to:
  • Shloer,
  • A Division of Merrydown PLC,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL3 1FD.
  • www.shloer.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy kJ/kcal73kj/18kcal
Fat 0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrates 4.0g
of which sugars 4.0g*
Protein 0.1g
Salt 0.0g
* Naturally occurring sugars from fruit-

Safety information

View more safety information

Contents under pressure open with care in a safe direction away from face.

awful tasted like alka seltzer

1 stars

dreadful no raspberry taste at all

