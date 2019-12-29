By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Shloer Red Grape Juice 750Ml
£ 2.20
£0.29/100ml

Product Description

  • Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Red Grape Juice Drink.
  • Red Grape…
  • …A grape day
  • Created from a blend of the finest grape juices, deliciously refreshing Shloer adds a little sparkle to every social occasion.
  • Liquid colour may vary due to using only natural ingredients
  • Non-alcoholic sparkling juice drink
  • Made with real fruit juice
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavourings and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Red Grape Juice from Concentrate (27%), Malic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Citric Acid, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides (Stevia Leaf Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Contents under pressure, open with care in a safe direction away from face.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Shloer,
  • A Division of Merrydown PLC,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL3 1FD.

Return to

  • Any questions or comments, please e-mail us at: info@shloer.com or write to:
  • Shloer,
  • A Division of Merrydown PLC,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL3 1FD.
  • www.shloer.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy kJ/kcal87kJ/21kcal
Fat 0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrates4.8g
of which sugars*4.8g
Protein 0.1g
Salt 0.0g
* Naturally occurring sugars from fruit-

Safety information

View more safety information

Contents under pressure, open with care in a safe direction away from face.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sadly this has changed beyond all recognition. Whi

1 stars

Sadly this has changed beyond all recognition. While admittedly quite sweet (hardly surprising given it's made from grapes), it was a lovely fruity drink that my family has enjoyed for 50+ years particularly as a non alcoholic alternative to wine. One mouthful of this latest bottle is the last I'll take. It tastes of nothing but sweetener. Not only not worth the money, but not worth drinking at any price. Seriously disappointed.

Disgusting

1 stars

Anybody that says they like this, have no taste buds but if you want to know why we should not buy sweeteners in products like this. Shleor was one of the best drinks in bottles and I brought this as it was half price, had I known it tasted like this I would not drink if it was free. You honestly have to fight through the sweetener to taste the little of grape juice that may be in it? I am a fool as I do not drink sweetened foods or drinks but was fooled by how I remember this great drink. NEVER AGAIN.

Not the original Shloer ..

1 stars

Because of the sugar tax, they have ruined the great taste of Shloer. It is watered down, barely any fruit taste and went overboard with the horrible artificial sweetener... I grew up on drinking Shloer every christmas, and now it is gone. The only people who could tolerate this watered down drink are those who like plain fizzy water

Love It

4 stars

Not sure what other reviewers drinking! It's lovely sparkly grape tasting goodness.

Not good - really gone down hill

1 stars

Really disappointing. If you remember the old Schloer then don't bother. Full of artificial sweeteners and very little grape juice. Not a good product and I will not buy again.Not goo

Money wasted

1 stars

Taste horrible, it's just sparkling water with a tiny bit of juice, don't waste money on this!

