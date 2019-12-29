Shloer Red Grape Juice 750Ml

Sadly this has changed beyond all recognition. Whi
Sadly this has changed beyond all recognition. While admittedly quite sweet (hardly surprising given it's made from grapes), it was a lovely fruity drink that my family has enjoyed for 50+ years particularly as a non alcoholic alternative to wine. One mouthful of this latest bottle is the last I'll take. It tastes of nothing but sweetener. Not only not worth the money, but not worth drinking at any price. Seriously disappointed.
Disgusting
Anybody that says they like this, have no taste buds but if you want to know why we should not buy sweeteners in products like this. Shleor was one of the best drinks in bottles and I brought this as it was half price, had I known it tasted like this I would not drink if it was free. You honestly have to fight through the sweetener to taste the little of grape juice that may be in it? I am a fool as I do not drink sweetened foods or drinks but was fooled by how I remember this great drink. NEVER AGAIN.
Not the original Shloer ..
Because of the sugar tax, they have ruined the great taste of Shloer. It is watered down, barely any fruit taste and went overboard with the horrible artificial sweetener... I grew up on drinking Shloer every christmas, and now it is gone. The only people who could tolerate this watered down drink are those who like plain fizzy water
Love It
Not sure what other reviewers drinking! It's lovely sparkly grape tasting goodness.
Not good - really gone down hill
Really disappointing. If you remember the old Schloer then don't bother. Full of artificial sweeteners and very little grape juice. Not a good product and I will not buy again.Not goo
Money wasted
Taste horrible, it's just sparkling water with a tiny bit of juice, don't waste money on this!