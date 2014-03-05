Nytol Herbal 30S

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • A Traditional Herbal Medicinal Product Used for the Temporary Relief of Sleep Disturbances Based on Traditional Use Only.
  • Nytol Herbal Tablets contains a blend of natural herbs to soothe and so aid restful sleep.
  • Nytol Herbal is ideal for you if you're suffering from sleeplessness and you'd prefer to try an herbal remedy. If it's a gentle nudge towards dreamland that you're after then Nytol Herbal is well placed to help you drift off to sleep.
  • For more details and tips, visit www.nytol.co.uk
  • Nytol, the #1 sleeping aid brand in the UK
  • With extracts of hops strobile, valerian and passion flower

Information

Ingredients

Each Film Coated Tablet contains: 34 mg of extract (as dry extract) from Hop Strobile (Humulus Lupulus L) (4-6:1), Extraction Solvent: Ethanol 70% (v/v), 30.8 mg of Extract (as dry extract) from Valerian Root (Valeriana Officinalis L) (4:1), Extraction Solvent: Ethanol 60% (v/v), 15.2 mg of Extract (as dry extract) of Passion Flower Herb (Passiflora Incarnata L) (5-7:1), Extraction Solvent: Ethanol 50% (v/v), Also contains Glucose: See enclosed leaflet

Storage

Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original package.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
  • Directions for Use:
  • For oral use. Swallow the tablet whole with water. Do not chew.
  • Dosage:
  • Adults and the elderly: take 2 tablets 1 hour before bedtime. Not recommended for children under 18 years.
  • Do not exceed the stated dose.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Do not take if you are:
  • Under 18 years of age
  • Pregnant or breast feeding
  • Allergic to any of the ingredients
  • Already taking a medicine for sleep or anxiety.
  • Avoid excessive alcoholic drink while taking this medicine. This medicine may make you feel drowsy. If affected, do not drive or operate machines. If symptoms worsen or persist consult your doctor, pharmacist or qualified healthcare practitioner.
  • Do not use these tablets after the expiry date stated on pack.
  • KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • THR Holder and Manufacturer:
  • Brunel Healthcare Manufacturing Ltd.,
  • William Nadin Way,
  • Swadlincote,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE11 0BB,

Distributor address

  • Omega Pharma Ltd.,
  • 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA,
  • United Kingdom.

  • Brunel Healthcare Manufacturing Ltd.,
  • William Nadin Way,
  • Swadlincote,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE11 0BB,
  • U.K.
  • Omega Pharma Ltd.,
  • 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA,
  • United Kingdom.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Safety information

WARNING Do not take if you are: Under 18 years of age Pregnant or breast feeding Allergic to any of the ingredients Already taking a medicine for sleep or anxiety. Avoid excessive alcoholic drink while taking this medicine. This medicine may make you feel drowsy. If affected, do not drive or operate machines. If symptoms worsen or persist consult your doctor, pharmacist or qualified healthcare practitioner. Do not use these tablets after the expiry date stated on pack. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.

Great Product

5 stars

I was sceptical but now a 100% convert.

