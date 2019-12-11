Kenco Caffe Latte 8 Sachets 158G

Quality Counts
Excellent Coffee for anytime of day, love this coffee for it’s quality and taste, nothing else will do just ask my Family.
Kenco need to go back to the drawing board!
For a supposed quality coffee maker they haven't done a very good job making these! The froth reduces very quickly to become an unattractive scum on a not very tasty cup of coffee. Not a patch on Nescafe's latte and cappuccino sachets...a totally different experience in fact.
Proper " coffee shop" latte
Really good Taste's like a good coffee shop latte Enough product in each sachet for a proper long latte