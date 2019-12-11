By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kenco Caffe Latte 8 Sachets 158G

4(3)Write a review
image 1 of Kenco Caffe Latte 8 Sachets 158G
£ 1.50
£0.95/100g

Offer

Each 19.8 g serving contains
  • Energy360 kJ 85 kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1820 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant flavoured coffee mix with sugar and skimmed milk powder
  • Blend a little indulgence into your day make a mocha whip up a cappuccino
  • Take time for a latte
  • Your favourite moment is simply a coffee away.
  • Kenco The Coffee Company
  • Because Coffee is what we do.
  • Love a Latte?
  • Take a break and enjoy one the Kenco way. Blended to be just the indulgence you're after, it's simple to stir up a silky, smooth sip. Vibrantly balanced and velvety, leave a little time for a latte.
  • Go on. You deserve it.
  • Why not try
  • Cappuccino, Mocha
  • Smooth & silky
  • 85 calories per serving
  • 2.2 g fat per serving
  • Pack size: 158g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder (14.5 %), Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Sugar (8, 1%), Instant Coffee (7.5 %), Maltodextrin, Whey Protein (from Milk), Whey Permeate (from Milk), Stabiliser (E340), Modified Starch, Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Make your Moment Delicious
  • 1. Indulgence begins with one sachet of Kenco Latte. (Empty it into your favourite mug).
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (not boiling) water.
  • 3. Stir heartily until it looks smooth and silky. (A little extra makes it even better).
  • 4. Sip, savour and enjoy.

Number of uses

8 sticks / pack

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdokstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK,
  • Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • UK: Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0800 100 8787
  • Ireland: 2nd Floor,
  • Block F1,
  • Eastpoint Business Park,
  • Dublin 3,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

8 x 19.8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 gPer serving* RI%
Energy 1820 kJ360 kJ
-430 kcal85 kcal4 %
Fat 11 g2.2 g3 %
of which saturates 11 g2.2 g11 %
Carbohydrate 73 g15 g6 %
of which sugars 41 g8.1 g9 %
Fibre 2.0 g0.40 g-
Protein 9.3 g1.8 g3 %
Salt 0.66 g0.13 g2 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
8 sticks / pack---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Quality Counts

5 stars

Excellent Coffee for anytime of day, love this coffee for it’s quality and taste, nothing else will do just ask my Family.

Kenco need to go back to the drawing board!

2 stars

For a supposed quality coffee maker they haven't done a very good job making these! The froth reduces very quickly to become an unattractive scum on a not very tasty cup of coffee. Not a patch on Nescafe's latte and cappuccino sachets...a totally different experience in fact.

Proper " coffee shop" latte

5 stars

Really good Taste's like a good coffee shop latte Enough product in each sachet for a proper long latte

