Tic Tac T100 Freshmint 49G

Tic Tac T100 Freshmint 49G
£ 1.30
£2.66/100g

Product Description

  • Mint Drops
  • Refreshing little lifts
  • Pack size: 49g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Maltodextrins, Fructose, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Rice Starch, Anticaking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Mint Essential Oil, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place

Number of uses

100 Count

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 7 Croxley Green Business Park,
  • Herts.,
  • WD18 8PA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

49g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 1685/397 kJ/kcal
Fat 0.5 g
of which saturates 0.5 g
Carbohydrate 97.5 g
of which sugars 94.5 g
Protein 0.1 g
Salt 0.028 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

