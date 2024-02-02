We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Highland Spring Kids Still Water 6 Pack

Highland Spring Kids Still Water 6 Pack

Still Spring Water.Meet Annie, Archie and their friends the Wild-Life Gang. Always on the hunt for fun. Like all keen explorers they know a thirst for adventure needs regular top-up stops. Before you head out, pocket one of these perfectly picnic-sized eco bottles made from 100% recycled* plastic. Then join Annie the bicycle 'recycler' and the rest of the gang to recycle your bottle and give it another adventure of its own!*Bottle made from 100% recycled plastic. Label and cap are recyclable but are not made from recycled plastic.For more fun join us at www.highlandspring.com.
From the majestic landscape of Scotland's Ochil Hills, every drop of Highland Spring is lovingly drawn from organic land.Every product from Highland Spring is 100% recyclable and when recycled can be given another life. Our Eco Bottle was the first 100% recycled* PET bottle to be released by a major water brand.We're also proud to have been named the leading ethical bottled water brand in the UK for 14 years running.Feel refreshed with water as pure as nature intended. Easy to carry in your handbag or pocket, and perfect for when you or the kids are on the go. Stock up for family meals, days out or long car journeys and keep the kids hydrated.*Bottle made from 100% recycled plastic. Label and Cap are recyclable but are not made from recycled plastic- Spring water sourced from Scotland's Ochil Hills- 100% recyclable- Perfect for on-the-go hydration
Pack size: 1980ML

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Lower age limit

3 Years

