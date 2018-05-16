Bell's Original Whisky 70Cl

Product Description
- Blended Scotch Whisky
- Bell's Blended Scotch Whisky comes from some of the finest malt whiskies in Scotland - from the fresh, sweet malts of Speyside to the smoky sea salt of the Islands - all matured in selected oak casks for a richer flavour. The malt at the heart of the Bell's blend is rich, spiced and nutty, and comes from our home, the Blair Athol distillery.
- Fine aged Bell's Blended Scotch Whisky; committed to the same exacting standards by Arthur Bell since 1825
- The Blair Athol malt in the blend gives Bell's it's distinctive and much loved rich, fruity flavour
- BELL'S & Cola Long Mixed Drink 1 12oz •25ml Bell's •125ml Cola Build ingredients over Ice with a Lemon wedge (1 Unit)
- The rich taste of Bell's comes from the fine malts such as Blair Athol, the heart of the blend, and Dufftown, Glenkinchie, Caol Ila, and Inchgower, all selected by our master distillers
- Bell's is extremely versatile and accessible in taste profile - enjoy neat or with a mixer
- Bell's dates back to 1825 from Perthshire - founded by Arthur Bell and bestowed onto his sons thereafter (hence ‘Arthur Bell and Sons')
- Committed to the same exacting standards introduced by Arthur Bell
- Matured in selected oak casks for a richer flavour
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Distilled, blended & bottled in Scotland
Name and address
- Arthur Bell & Sons,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9DT,
- Scotland.
Return to
- Arthur Bell & Sons,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9DT,
- Scotland.
- Bells.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
