Baby Parsnips 230G

Baby Parsnips 230G
£ 1.25
£5.44/kg
per 77g
  • Energy253kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Parsnip.
  • Sweet & Nutty Carefully harvested and great for roasting or steaming
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Parsnip

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging. Wash thoroughly before use. Peel and cut off tops if required.

    Hob 8-10 mins

    For boiled: Peel, place in a saucepan of cold water. Bring to the boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 8-10 mins or until soft. Drain and serve.

    Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6

    Roast 20 - 30 mins

    Instructions: Place in pre-heated oven for 20-30 minutes or until tender.

    Steam 5 - 6 mins

    Instructions: Place in a steamer or steam over boiling water for  5 - 6 minutes or until tender.

    Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 77g
Energy329kJ / 78kcal253kJ / 60kcal
Fat1.2g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate12.9g9.9g
Sugars5.9g4.5g
Fibre4.7g3.6g
Protein1.6g1.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

