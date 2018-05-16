Baby Parsnips 230G

- Energy253kJ 60kcal3%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars4.5g5%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ / 78kcal
Product Description
- Parsnip.
- Sweet & Nutty Carefully harvested and great for roasting or steaming
- Sweet & Nutty Carefully harvested and great for roasting or steaming
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Parsnip
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom, Spain
Preparation and Usage
Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging. Wash thoroughly before use. Peel and cut off tops if required.
Hob 8-10 mins
For boiled: Peel, place in a saucepan of cold water. Bring to the boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 8-10 mins or until soft. Drain and serve.
Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
Roast 20 - 30 mins
Instructions: Place in pre-heated oven for 20-30 minutes or until tender.
Steam 5 - 6 mins
Instructions: Place in a steamer or steam over boiling water for 5 - 6 minutes or until tender.
Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
230g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 77g
|Energy
|329kJ / 78kcal
|253kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12.9g
|9.9g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|3.6g
|Protein
|1.6g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When boiled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019