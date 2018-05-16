Tilda Pure Basmati Rice 2X125g

- Energy932 kJ 219 kcal11%
- Fat0.5g<1%
- Saturates0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt<0.03g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy dry/uncooked rice Per 100g
Product Description
- Pure Basmati Rice
- If you are hungry for inspiration, you'll find plenty of recipe ideas at Tilda.com.
- Perfect Portions for Perfect Meals
- Our individual sachets of Pure Basmati give you an aromatic and tasty base or tempting side for a whole host of dishes.
- Every grain of Basmati naturally soaks up flavour, making it a delicious accompaniment or the main ingredient.
- The Beauty of Basmati Rice...
- Basmati means "The fragrant one" in Sanskrit
- Basmati is renowned for its unique aroma and long delicate grains
- For Tilda Every Single Grain Matters
- For nearly half a century we have been committed to sourcing and milling the finest rice from around the world
- Each batch is purity tested to guarantee the exceptional taste and unique aroma of basmati.
- Our grains are matured naturally to ensure a light fluffy texture.
- Broken grains are removed so our rice does not stick.
- 12 mins cooking
- 1 bag = 1 portion
- Naturally gluten-free
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Pure Basmati Rice
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End, See Base
Produce of
Milled and packed in the UK from an imported ingredient
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1: Cook
- Place sachet in a large pan of boiling water. Cover and simmer for 12 minutes for 'al dente' or 15 minutes for a softer texture.
- Step 2: Drain
- Take the pan off the heat. Use a fork to lift sachet out of the water by its handle. Holding the cold corner, cut open the top, and serve the rice onto a plate.
- Step 3: Enjoy
- Let the rice stand for 2 mins, fork through lightly. Serve hot.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 x 62.5g portions
Name and address
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
Return to
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
- www.Tilda.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|dry/uncooked rice Per 100g
|dry/uncooked rice Per 62.5g
|Energy (kJ)
|1491
|932
|Energy (kcal)
|351
|219
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|77.7g
|48.6g
|(of which sugars)
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|7.8g
|4.9g
|Salt
|<0.03g
|<0.03g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019