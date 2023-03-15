We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving Foam 200Ml

Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving Foam 200Ml
NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shaving Foam instantly protects your skin from the five most common signs of shaving irritations. Those include redness, tightness and micro cuts. The shaving foam with Chamomile and Vitamin E softens the beard hair – for an especially close and ultimately smooth shave. The alcohol-free* formula is dermatologically approved by men with sensitive skin. As a result, your skin feels comfortable and smooth and looks healthy and cared for.*no EthylalcoholThe Foam with Chamomile and Vitamin E softness beard hair for a close and ultimate smooth shave. Alcohol free formula is dermatologically approved on men with sensitive skin.Result: skin feels comfortable and smooth and looks healthy and cared for."
Instantly protects skin from 5 signs of skin irritation: burning, redness, dryness, tightness, micro cutsSoftens the beard hair for a close and ultimate smooth shave0% alcohol, no burning
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Isobutane, Triethanolamine, Laureth-23, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Butane, Propane, Silica, BHT, Piroctone Olamine, Linalool, Parfum.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

200ml ℮

