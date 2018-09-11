Hovis Original Granary Bread 400G

Love the taste recommend
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1081kJ
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Original Granary Blend (Granary Malted Wheat Flakes (11%), Malted Barley Flour), Yeast, Wheat Protein, Salt, Vinegar, Soya Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Barley Flour, Emulsifier: E472e, Barley Fibre, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid
To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.
This loaf contains 12 Slices
Packing. Recyclable
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice 33g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1081kJ
|357kJ
|4%
|-
|256kcal
|84kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|0.8g
|1%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrates
|46.4g
|15.3g
|6%
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|1.1g
|1%
|Fibre
|3.7g
|1.2g
|Protein
|10.3g
|3.4g
|7%
|Salt
|1.03g
|0.34g
|6%
|Vitamin B1
|0.23mg (21% RI)
|0.07mg (6% RI)
|*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This loaf contains 12 Slices
|-
|-
|-
