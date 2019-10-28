Kettle Lightly Salted Chips 50G
- Energy856 kJ 205 kcal10%
- Fat12g17%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.36g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2139kJ
Product Description
- Hand Cooked Potato Chips, Lightly Salted.
- We like to keep things simple...
- We always insist on using the best potatoes we can find, hand cook them with care in small batches, then season with great tasting real food ingredients.
- So what you get are naturally crunchy and tasty chips, each one a little different from the last.
- There's absolutely no need to add anything artificial and that's the way it's been for over 30 years.
- Simple really.
- Absolutely nothing artificial
- Our chips are hand cooked using traditional methods
- We season our chips with real food ingredients
- We only use sunflower oil
- Kettle chips are sliced thicker for that Kettle crunch
- We don't add anything artificial - MSG, artificial flavours or colours
- No gluten-containing ingredients
- This chips are suitable for: vegans
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Recycling info
Packing. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Rd,
- Bowthorpe,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you
- 0800 616996
- www.kettlechips.co.uk
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2139kJ
|-
|513kcal
|Fat
|30.1g
|of which Saturates
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|51.5g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|Protein
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
