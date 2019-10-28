By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kettle Lightly Salted Chips 50G

Kettle Lightly Salted Chips 50G
£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

This 40g serving contains:
  • Energy856 kJ 205 kcal
    10%
  • Fat12g
    17%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2139kJ

Product Description

  • Hand Cooked Potato Chips, Lightly Salted.
  • We like to keep things simple...
  • We always insist on using the best potatoes we can find, hand cook them with care in small batches, then season with great tasting real food ingredients.
  • So what you get are naturally crunchy and tasty chips, each one a little different from the last.
  • There's absolutely no need to add anything artificial and that's the way it's been for over 30 years.
  • Simple really.
  • Absolutely nothing artificial
  • Our chips are hand cooked using traditional methods
  • We season our chips with real food ingredients
  • We only use sunflower oil
  • Kettle chips are sliced thicker for that Kettle crunch
  • We don't add anything artificial - MSG, artificial flavours or colours
  • No gluten-containing ingredients
  • This chips are suitable for: vegans
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you
  • 0800 616996
  • www.kettlechips.co.uk
  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2139kJ
-513kcal
Fat 30.1g
of which Saturates 3.5g
Carbohydrate 51.5g
of which Sugars 0.5g
Fibre 6.5g
Protein 5.8g
Salt 0.9g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

