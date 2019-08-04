Lactofree Fresh Whole Milk 1L

Cat loves it
Whole Milk, Lactase Enzyme
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days. Do not exceed use by date. After each use, reclose and refrigerate at once.Use By: See top of carton
Made in Denmark
Contains 5 servings
1l
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml
|Energy
|233kJ / 56kcal
|466kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|7.1g
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.6g
|5.2g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|5.2g
|Protein
|3.3g
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.20g
|Vitamin B12
|0.45µg (18% RI+)
|0.90µg (36% RI+)
|Calcium
|109mg (14% RI+)
|218mg (27% RI+)
|+Reference intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
