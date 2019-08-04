By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lactofree Fresh Whole Milk 1L
Product Description

  • Lactose Free Pasteurised Homogenised Standardised Whole Filtered Milk Drink
  • Our Farmer Promise
  • Caring for our cows welfare
  • Building a sustainable future
  • All natural ingredients
  • Visit our website and search for " Our Farmer Promise" to learn more.
  • Approved Food Product FODMAP Friendly
  • If you follow a low FODMAP diet, this product has been certified FODMAP Friendly so you can enjoy it with confidence. The FODMAP Friendly logo is a Government registered Certification Mark of Fodmap Ply Ltd of Australia.
  • Packed with nutrients*
  • Easier to digest*
  • Welcome to feel good dairy*
  • When it comes to wellness and feeling good, nobody knows you like you. So if simple, nutritious, delicious goodness is your thing, then don't hold back. Slurp, gulp, guzzle. Go with your gut and live with all your might.
  • LactoFree.
  • Delicious dairy goodness that's easier to digest*
  • Best enjoyed the way you like it.
  • *Easier to digest if you may be lactose intolerant or have a sensitive gut. Less than 0.03% lactose. We use rigorous scientific testing to ensure that Arla LactoFree milk drink contains no lactose, using accurate accredited tests, enabling us to detect lactose at a trace level of 0.03%. At this level our tests show that there is no lactose present in Arla LactoFree. Rich in protein, rich in vitamin B12, source of calcium.
  • Delicious dairy goodness that's easier to digest and...
  • Rich in protein - Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones.
  • Rich in vitamin B12 - Vitamin B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • Source of Calcium - Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.
  • All natural ingredients
  • Free from lactose
  • Real dairy taste
  • Farmer Owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • Made with cows milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000ml
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones
  • Vitamin B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Lactase Enzyme

Allergy Information

  • Arla LactoFree is not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers. If in doubt please consult a health professional

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days. Do not exceed use by date. After each use, reclose and refrigerate at once.Use By: See top of carton

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Number of uses

Contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Contact:
  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • LactoFree Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009
  • hello@arlafoods.com

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy 233kJ / 56kcal466kJ / 112kcal
Fat 3.6g7.1g
of which saturates 2.3g4.5g
Carbohydrate 2.6g5.2g
of which sugars 2.6g5.2g
Protein 3.3g6.7g
Salt 0.10g0.20g
Vitamin B12 0.45µg (18% RI+)0.90µg (36% RI+)
Calcium 109mg (14% RI+)218mg (27% RI+)
+Reference intake--
Contains 5 servings--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Cat loves it

5 stars

Cat loves it

