East End Ground Cumin Powder 100G
Offer
Product Description
- Cumin Powder
- East End source the finest spices from around the world, store them under climate controlled conditions and re-clean them using the very latest technology and methods available. East End's state of the art spice mill then creates a spice retaining a unique purity fresh aroma and flavours.
- Ground pure spice
- Full of aroma & flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Allergy Information
- Packed in a plant that handles Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Gluten, Wheat, Milk Powder, Soya & Mustard
Storage
Once opened store contents in an airtight container under cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Foreign produce, packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- To make delicious Pakoras (Onion Bhaji)
- Mix 200g of gram flour with 250ml of water and blend into a smooth batter. Add two tsp of East End cumin powder, salt to taste, a tbsp of lemon juice, one tsp of East End ginger powder, one tsp of East End ajwain seeds, one tsp of East End chilli powder mix well and allow the batter to stand for ten minutes. Add large size chopped onion, small cubes of cauliflower and thinly sliced potatoes and mix vegetables into batter thoroughly. Heat deep fryer to 190C/375F. Carefully place the portions of vegetables into the fryer shaking off excess batter. Fry until vegetables are cooked or until brown.
- Must be cooked prior to consumption
Name and address
- East End Foods PLC,
- Kenrick Way,
- West Bromwich,
- West Midlands,
- B71 4EA.
Return to
- Should this product not meet our high standards, please return the product and we will be happy to refund the purchase and postage costs. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- East End Foods PLC,
- Kenrick Way,
- West Bromwich,
- West Midlands,
- B71 4EA.
- Telephone: 0121 553 1999
- Fax: 0121 525 6565
Net Contents
100g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019