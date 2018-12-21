Marques De Carano Gran Reservado 75Cl

Was shopping, saw this and thought "seems good val
Was shopping, saw this and thought "seems good value for money", so bought 2 bottles. Had one that night and it was superb, great taste, body,etc. Went back bought another 6 bottles because I thought they must have made a pricing mistake! Wow! It is delightful!
Superb for the price
Bit disappointing
Having tated several bottles of a friend’s 2008 vintage which were pure delight, I purchased some bottles of the 2011 vintage as 2008 was no longer available. However I was very disappointed. The newer vintage still has the wonderful fruit notes but sadly a bitter after taste. Maybe this wine needs to be laid down for a year or two.
Great wine!
This is one of our favourite everyday ‘go to’ wines. Always good
Great Wine, GREAT value.
I have been using this wine for years and despite trying others I always come back and call it my most favourite WINE. Easy drinking, great flavour.
Mothers Milk or nearly as good
Friends Keep asking where I bought this wine, my favourite reply is( it is too good for the peasants), and then unwisely tell them from TESCO fearing It will be withdrawn due to popularity..Brilliant with Beef or Pasta.
Spanish red quality bargain
Not sure why this red gran reserve did not have a higher average rating. As Spanish reds come this one is a gem. Great tasting red wine from Spain for a nice price. Cheers!
Excellent smooth red wine
This wine is one of my favourites. The combination of fruit and spicy flavours is wonderful and can easily be drunk on its own. I am quite fussy about a red wine but this fits my tastes perfectly. It has been rated with a silver medal but I would give it a gold.
Fantastic value
Very smooth and full bodied, with a pleasant after taste. I'm a relative newcomer to Spanish wine and I really enjoyed this one. Its also very very reasonable so I keep buying it! Great value, good full bodied taste, buy it!
I really don't like this
I really don't like this wine. To me, it has a very strange taste. Perhaps I am missing something.