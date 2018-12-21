By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Marques De Carano Gran Reservado 75Cl

4(100)Write a review
image 1 of Marques De Carano Gran Reservado 75Cl
£ 5.75
£5.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Spanish Wine
  • A richly, flavoured, medium bodied wine made from Garnacha, Tempranillo and Cariñena grapes which combine vibrant cherry and raspberry flavours and vanilla spice.
  • Cariñena is a region of low rainfall and long hot, sunny days. This delightful blend has been aged for a minimum of 12 months in barrel and displays a wonderful complex finish.
  • Wine of Cariñena, Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A rich flavoured, full bodied wine made form Tempranillo and Garnacha grapes, giving cherry and raspberry fruit flavours combining with gentle spicy notes gained from the long maturation period in barrel

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Grandes Vinos y Vinedos

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Marcelo Morales Calderon

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo and Garnacha

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are carefully hand harvested and fermented in stainless steel tanks. The wine is then aged for a minimum of 12 months in American oak barrels which gives the gentle spicy notes to the wine.

History

  • Grandes Vinos y Vinedos was set up as a company in 1997. It emerged from the need that several Cooperatives from the region had to find a common way to market the wines they produced. They own over 5000 hectares of vineyards & over 12.000 barrels (American & French).

Regional Information

  • Cariñena, in northern Spain, is an area of low rainfall & hot sunny days that bake the soil dry, forcing the vine roots to give rich and concentrated wines. It is the regions largest and oldest DO.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy with roasted red meats, BBQ, and strong cheeses.
  • Serve between 14-17°C

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Grandes Vinos y Viñedos, S.A.,
  • R.E.Nº 2621/Z,
  • Cariñena,
  • España.

Return to

  • Grandes Vinos y Viñedos, S.A.,
  • R.E.Nº 2621/Z,
  • Cariñena,
  • España.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

100 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Was shopping, saw this and thought "seems good val

5 stars

Was shopping, saw this and thought "seems good value for money", so bought 2 bottles. Had one that night and it was superb, great taste, body,etc. Went back bought another 6 bottles because I thought they must have made a pricing mistake! Wow! It is delightful!

Superb for the price

5 stars

Superb for the price

Bit disappointing

2 stars

Having tated several bottles of a friend’s 2008 vintage which were pure delight, I purchased some bottles of the 2011 vintage as 2008 was no longer available. However I was very disappointed. The newer vintage still has the wonderful fruit notes but sadly a bitter after taste. Maybe this wine needs to be laid down for a year or two.

Great wine!

4 stars

This is one of our favourite everyday ‘go to’ wines. Always good

Great Wine, GREAT value.

5 stars

I have been using this wine for years and despite trying others I always come back and call it my most favourite WINE. Easy drinking, great flavour.

Mothers Milk or nearly as good

5 stars

Friends Keep asking where I bought this wine, my favourite reply is( it is too good for the peasants), and then unwisely tell them from TESCO fearing It will be withdrawn due to popularity..Brilliant with Beef or Pasta.

Spanish red quality bargain

5 stars

Not sure why this red gran reserve did not have a higher average rating. As Spanish reds come this one is a gem. Great tasting red wine from Spain for a nice price. Cheers!

Excellent smooth red wine

5 stars

This wine is one of my favourites. The combination of fruit and spicy flavours is wonderful and can easily be drunk on its own. I am quite fussy about a red wine but this fits my tastes perfectly. It has been rated with a silver medal but I would give it a gold.

Fantastic value

4 stars

Very smooth and full bodied, with a pleasant after taste. I'm a relative newcomer to Spanish wine and I really enjoyed this one. Its also very very reasonable so I keep buying it! Great value, good full bodied taste, buy it!

I really don't like this

1 stars

I really don't like this wine. To me, it has a very strange taste. Perhaps I am missing something.

1-10 of 100 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

