Nestle Pure Life Water 12X500ml

Different pH?
Why in these 12x500ml appears 6.5 pH and in the 6x1.5l a higher pH at 7.5? I thought both were from the same source! Can somebody tell me please?
wet.
Wet. Tastes like water.
Its the BEST. X
I try not to drink anything else but as I am disabled and only have my shopping delivered by Tesco I have to depend on their stock. I drink between 6/8 bottles a day [its a family joke that my recycle bin is just full of plastic and there's no room for anything else], there is just a clear clean taste about your water that I havnt found in any other water and believe me I have tried them all. So yes I give you 5 stars willingly. xxxxx
Best
BEST bottled water*