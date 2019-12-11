By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Pure Life Water 12X500ml

4.5(4)Write a review
Nestle Pure Life Water 12X500ml
£ 2.00
£0.03/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Spring Water Still
  • We are committed to producing sustainable packaging and our bottles are 100% recyclable
  • Nestlé Pure Life Still Spring Water has a light, refreshing taste that's ideal for family days out. Free from sugar, with zero calories and being 100% natural water, our 12x50cl multipack helps you to keep your family hydrated* whatever the occasion.
  • *Water contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature. At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  A healthy family is a happy family and we believe that when you drink well, you live well. We all know how important it is to drink plenty of water as part of a balanced diet. In fact, it's the most natural way to keep your whole family healthily hydrated.
  • Choose Nestlé Pure Life for your family
  • Pack size: 6000ml

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, clean place away from light, strong odours or chemicals. Consume within 3 days of opening.Best before end: see bottle.

Produce of

Bottled at source in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • Nestlé Waters UK Ltd.,
  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 0800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • Nestlé Waters UK Ltd.,
  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Visit nestle-purelife.co.uk
  • Visit nestle-purelife.ie

Net Contents

12 x 50cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical Analysis (mg/l)
Calcium59.0
Magnesium10.0
Potassium1.2
Sodium11.9
Bicarbonate184.6
Chloride18.1
Sulphate9.7
pH at source6.5
Dry residue at 180°C248.0

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Different pH?

3 stars

Why in these 12x500ml appears 6.5 pH and in the 6x1.5l a higher pH at 7.5? I thought both were from the same source! Can somebody tell me please?

wet.

5 stars

Wet. Tastes like water.

Its the BEST. X

5 stars

I try not to drink anything else but as I am disabled and only have my shopping delivered by Tesco I have to depend on their stock. I drink between 6/8 bottles a day [its a family joke that my recycle bin is just full of plastic and there's no room for anything else], there is just a clear clean taste about your water that I havnt found in any other water and believe me I have tried them all. So yes I give you 5 stars willingly. xxxxx

Best

5 stars

BEST bottled water*

