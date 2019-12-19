Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Recommended
excellent value for money
The best
My favourite Marlborough New Zealand white, beautiful and fruity
Very refreshing.Excellent citrus flavour of grapefruit which gives a real zing !
This is a lovely Sauvignon Blanc and I can highly recommend it! Absolutely delicious and such a good price when on offer.
One of my favourite New Zealand wines. Quite fruity, not very dry.
Very tasty wine.
2018 year is nothing like 2017 bottles
I have just bought what I though was my favourite Wairau Cove sauvignon blanc but....... the 2018 bottle is nothing like the 2017 I usually buy in Tesco. Very disappointing, I'll have to find a new favourite or find a store that still has 2017 stock!
Not a Sauvignon blanc 😏
Purchased this wine last week,however it did not taste like a Sauvignon bland very very sweet and fruity I'd say it was more like a chardonnay which I do not like at all-in my opinion what a waste of money-buyer Beware?
Quality at a steal of a price.
This wine is as good as it gets. A quality New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc at a steal of a price. Buy some now!