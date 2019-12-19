By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4.5(357)Write a review
  • Energy378kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Wine of New Zealand, Marlborough, Sauvignon Blanc 2019.
  • Wairau Cove is an incredibly vibrant Sauvignon Blanc from the masters of the genre in the Marlborough region of New Zealand's South Island. A refreshing white wine bursting with zesty gooseberry and passion fruit flavours. Best served chilled, this wine is a perfect aperitif or ideal accompaniment to grilled fish, Asian cuisine and colourful salads.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Grown with care
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Tasting Notes

  • A refreshing white wine bursting with gooseberry and passion fruit flavours

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Indevin

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jason Cook

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Fresh and fruity

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The wine is fermented in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks. The wine is vinified at a low temperature so to help retain the zingy lemon and lime flavours of this Sauvignon Blanc. This vintage has been carefully crafted by the winemaker Jason Cook.

History

  • The winery was founded in 2004 and based in Marlborough, it claims to currently process in excess of 15% of all wine grapes in New Zealand. On site, they have an experienced team of fully qualified winemakers, as well as cellar & laboratory staff. They all work together with dedicated personal client winemakers to help ensure that each vintage produces wine to the exact specification of each client.

Regional Information

  • Marlborough can lay claim to starting the modern New Zealand wine industry. Here in the late 1970s, Marlborough produced Sauvignon Blanc, among other varieties, which led to confidence that New Zealand could produce interesting wine. In 2011, the Marlborough wine region represented 62% of total vineyard area in the country.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled, this wine is perfect aperitif or ideal accompaniment to grilled fish, Asian cuisine or colourful salads.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Kingsland.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Kingsland.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kingsland.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving (125ml) contains
Energy302kJ / 73kcal378kJ / 91kcal

Recommended

4 stars

excellent value for money

The best

5 stars

My favourite Marlborough New Zealand white, beautiful and fruity

More than 11% pls

4 stars

More than 11% pls

Very refreshing.Excellent citrus flavour of grapef

4 stars

Very refreshing.Excellent citrus flavour of grapefruit which gives a real zing !

This is a lovely Sauvignon Blanc and I can highly

5 stars

This is a lovely Sauvignon Blanc and I can highly recommend it! Absolutely delicious and such a good price when on offer.

One of my favourite New Zealand wines. Quite fruit

5 stars

One of my favourite New Zealand wines. Quite fruity, not very dry.

Very tasty wine.

5 stars

Very tasty wine.

2018 year is nothing like 2017 bottles

3 stars

I have just bought what I though was my favourite Wairau Cove sauvignon blanc but....... the 2018 bottle is nothing like the 2017 I usually buy in Tesco. Very disappointing, I'll have to find a new favourite or find a store that still has 2017 stock!

Not a Sauvignon blanc 😏

1 stars

Purchased this wine last week,however it did not taste like a Sauvignon bland very very sweet and fruity I'd say it was more like a chardonnay which I do not like at all-in my opinion what a waste of money-buyer Beware?

Quality at a steal of a price.

5 stars

This wine is as good as it gets. A quality New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc at a steal of a price. Buy some now!

