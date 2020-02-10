By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Halls Sugar Free Mentholyptus Cherry 32G

5(1)Write a review
Halls Sugar Free Mentholyptus Cherry 32G
£ 0.50
£1.57/100g

Product Description

  • Sugar Free Sweets with Sweeteners. Cherry Flavour.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Clearing menthol action
  • Sugar free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 32G
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Isomalt, Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Halls products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 979 kJ / 235 kcal
Fat 0.1 g
of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 97.5 g
of which Sugars 0.3 g
of which Polyols 97 g
Protein 0.1 g
Salt 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Why is it so hard to get sugar free cough sweets w

5 stars

Why is it so hard to get sugar free cough sweets when there are a large umber if diabetics?

