Goldfish Chinese Hot & Spicy Curry Sauce 405G

Goldfish Chinese Hot & Spicy Curry Sauce 405G
£ 2.75
£0.68/100g

Product Description

  • Hot & Spicy Curry Sauce
  • Still the same family recipe since 1961.
  • Please note: Oil or yellow salt crystals on the top of this product are a perfectly natural part of the sauce.
  • Concentrate
  • It's delicious and it's that easy!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 405g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Vegetable Oil (100% Rapeseed Oil), Curry Powder 11% (Coriander, Turmeric, Fennel Seed, Cumin, Fenugreek Seed, Mustard Seed, Chilli Power, Black Pepper, Salt, Garlic Powder, Chick Pea, Star Anise), Salt, Spice 4% (Chilli Powder, Cumin, Liquorice Powder, Coriander, Turmeric), Water, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Coconut Cream 1.5%

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya and Celery, Made in a Meat and Nut free factory

Storage

Once opened replace lid and store in a cool dry place.Best Before End - See Lid

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Add 100g concentrate to 30Cg hot water to make two servings. Dissolve thoroughly, bring to the boil, stir and simme: The sauce is now ready.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions: Stir fry some slices of your favourite meats and vegetables, then mix in the ready made sauce.
  • Simply use as a potato chip dip or pour over boiled potatoes or rice.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Keejays Ltd,
  • IP7 6RD.

Return to

  • Keejays Ltd,
  • IP7 6RD.
  • www.keejays.com

Net Contents

405g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy:2209kJ/533kcal
Fat:45.2g
of which saturates:13.9g
Carbohydrate:24.8g
of which Sugars:2.2g
Fibre:9.1g
Protein:6.8g
Salt:5.2g

The best ever curry!!!!

5 stars

The best shop bought curry sauce I’ve ever bought👍

Nom nom no

5 stars

Delicious easy to use

