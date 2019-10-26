Goldfish Chinese Hot & Spicy Curry Sauce 405G

The best ever curry!!!!
The best shop bought curry sauce I’ve ever bought👍
Nom nom no
Delicious easy to use
Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Vegetable Oil (100% Rapeseed Oil), Curry Powder 11% (Coriander, Turmeric, Fennel Seed, Cumin, Fenugreek Seed, Mustard Seed, Chilli Power, Black Pepper, Salt, Garlic Powder, Chick Pea, Star Anise), Salt, Spice 4% (Chilli Powder, Cumin, Liquorice Powder, Coriander, Turmeric), Water, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Coconut Cream 1.5%
Once opened replace lid and store in a cool dry place.Best Before End - See Lid
Hob
Instructions: Add 100g concentrate to 30Cg hot water to make two servings. Dissolve thoroughly, bring to the boil, stir and simme: The sauce is now ready.
Product of the UK
Packing. Recyclable
405g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy:
|2209kJ/533kcal
|Fat:
|45.2g
|of which saturates:
|13.9g
|Carbohydrate:
|24.8g
|of which Sugars:
|2.2g
|Fibre:
|9.1g
|Protein:
|6.8g
|Salt:
|5.2g
