Jus-Rol Puff Pastry Block 500G

Product Description
- Chilled uncooked puff pastry dough block.
- Jus-Rol Chilled pastry sheets are ready rolled, so you can use them straightaway.
- Shortcrust, puff, filo: all the pastry types you need to create sausage rolls or mince pies.
- Jus-Rol pastry sheets and blocks make it easy for you to bake.
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Alcohol, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flour Treatment Agents (L-Cysteine, Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºCHome Freezing: Freeze on day of purchase. Consume within 1 month. To defrost thaw overnight in your fridge or alternatively for 2 hours at room temperature. Once thawed do not refreeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing Your Pastry
- 1. Take out of the fridge about 20 minutes before using.
- 2. Roll out the pastry while still cool to your required thickness on a lightly floured surface. After rolling out, allow to stand for a few minutes before using.
- 3. Bake in a preheated oven at 220°C (200°C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 7, or at the temperature required in your recipe.
Number of uses
Each block (500g) provides 10 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- At Jus Rol™ we love pastry and we hope you do too. To get in touch you can phone and contact us via our website.
- Telephone Monday - Friday 9am - 6pm 0800 028 0089 (UK only) 1-800 535 115 (ROI only)
- www.jusrol.co.uk
- www.jusrol.ie
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(uncooked) Per 100 g
|(uncooked) Per portion (50g)
|%* (50g)
|Energy
|1603kJ
|802kJ
|10%
|384kcal
|Fat
|22.9g
|11.4g
|16%
|of which saturates
|12.1g
|6.1g
|30%
|Carbohydrate
|36.2g
|18.1g
|7%
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g
|<1%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.5g
|-
|Protein
|4.8g
|2.4g
|5%
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.45g
|8%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
