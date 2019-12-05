By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jus Rol Shortcrust Pastry Block 500G

1.5(3)Write a review
Jus Rol Shortcrust Pastry Block 500G
£ 1.25
£2.50/kg
One portion uncooked (50g) contains:
  • Energy942 kJ 226 kcal
    11%
  • Fat14.0 g
    20%
  • Saturates5.7 g
    29%
  • Sugars0.7 g
    1%
  • Salt0.37 g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1883kJ

Product Description

  • Chilled uncooked shortcrust pastry dough block.
  • Why not check out www.jusrol.co.uk for more recipe ideas!
  • Jus-Rol Chilled pastry sheets are ready rolled, so you can use them straightaway.
  • Shortcrust, puff, filo: all the pastry types you need to create sausage rolls or mince pies.
  • Jus-Rol pastry sheets and blocks make it easy for you to bake.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Alcohol, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºCHome Freezing: Freeze on day of purchase. Consume within 1 month. To defrost thaw overnight in your fridge or alternatively for 2 hours at room temperature. Once thawed do not refreeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing Your Pastry
  • 1. Take out of the fridge about 45 minutes before using.
  • 2. Roll out the pastry while still cool to your required thickness, on a lightly floured surface. After rolling out, allow to stand for a few minutes before using.
  • 3. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C (180°C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 6, or at the temperature required in your recipe.

Number of uses

Each block (500g) provides 10 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • At Jus Rol™ we love pastry and we hope you do too. To get in touch you can phone and contact us via our website.
  • Telephone Monday - Friday 9am - 6pm 0800 028 0089 (UK only) 1-800 535 115 (ROI only)
  • www.jusrol.co.uk
  • www.jusrol.ie
  • General Mills UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(uncooked) Per 100 g(uncooked) Per portion (50g)%* (50g)
Energy 1883kJ942kJ11%452kcal
Fat 27.9g14.0g20%
of which saturates 11.5g5.7g29%
Carbohydrate 41.0g20.5g8%
of which sugars 1.4g0.7g1%
Fibre 1.1g0.5g-
Protein 5.3g2.7g5%
Salt 0.75g0.37g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

No good anymore

1 stars

Used to always buy Jus-rol, not anymore it is far too hard to manage. Never was like this before. Tesco is far better.

Hard as iron when raw and when cooked!

1 stars

this pastry is rubbish, I bought 5 packs a few weeks ago and froze it then bought another 4 packs and used a (non -frozen) pack yesterday. It was as hard as iron and took ages to become malleable enough to roll out, when cooked it was like a rock. Thank goodness I haven't used it to bake for my Macmillan coffee day next Friday, it used to be fine but not any more. Will go somewhere else for ready to roll pastry in future looks like I've wasted my money this time.

Too rich

3 stars

used for pasties but found it to lardy.

Usually bought next

Jus-Rol Puff Block 500G

£ 1.25
£2.50/kg

Tesco Bramley Cooking Apples Loose

£ 0.46
£1.85/kg

Jus-Rol 2 Puff Pastry Blocks 1Kg

£ 2.60
£0.26/100g

Offer

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here