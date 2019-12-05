Jus Rol Shortcrust Pastry Block 500G

No good anymore
Used to always buy Jus-rol, not anymore it is far too hard to manage. Never was like this before. Tesco is far better.
Hard as iron when raw and when cooked!
this pastry is rubbish, I bought 5 packs a few weeks ago and froze it then bought another 4 packs and used a (non -frozen) pack yesterday. It was as hard as iron and took ages to become malleable enough to roll out, when cooked it was like a rock. Thank goodness I haven't used it to bake for my Macmillan coffee day next Friday, it used to be fine but not any more. Will go somewhere else for ready to roll pastry in future looks like I've wasted my money this time.
Too rich
used for pasties but found it to lardy.