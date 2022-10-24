We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mackie's Traditional Luxury Dairy Ice Cream 2Ltr

4.4(7)
£4.20

£0.21/100ml

Vegetarian

Deliciously smooth, fresh & creamy. Enjoy the pure taste of Mackie's Traditional Real Dairy Ice Cream made with the natural goodness of fresh milk & cream using renewable energy, all produced here on our family farm in Aberdeenshire. Just taste and we think you'll agree, nature is a wonderful thing.
Red Tractor - Certified Milk
Made with Fresh Milk and CreamWe are a Climate Positive CompanyContains no artificial ingredientsSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 2000ML

Ingredients

Whole Milk (60%), Whipping Cream (21%), Sugar, Milk Solids, Glycerine, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Pasteurised Free Range Eggs, Stabilisers (Sodium Alginate and Guar Gum)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

2l

Preparation and Usage

Serving TipPlease allow Mackie's ice cream to soften slightly to fully enjoy the creamy taste and smooth texture.

