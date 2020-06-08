We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 

Salt & Pepper Baguette 400G

5(2)Write a review
Salt & Pepper Baguette 400G
£ 0.85
£0.21/100g
Product Description

  • Salt and Black Pepper Baguette 400g
  • Tesco Salt and pepper Baguette Topped with a sea salt and cracked black pepper seasoning Our crunchy and crusty baguettes have been expertly baked in store, with care, throughout the day. Eat today to enjoy at its best or refresh the following day by sprinkling with water and refreshing in the oven.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Palm Fat, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Stabiliser (Diphosphates).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a baguette (100g)
Energy1199kJ / 283kcal1199kJ / 283kcal
Fat3.6g3.6g
Saturates0.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate50.7g50.7g
Sugars3.0g3.0g
Fibre3.0g3.0g
Protein10.6g10.6g
Salt1.6g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

It’s has a great taste the salt/pepper gives it a bit off a kick also great toasted

Tasty

5 stars

This baguette is very tasty with loads of things any cheese anything you can put in a sandwich.

