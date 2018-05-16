Salt & Pepper Bloomer Sliced 800G

- Energy599kJ 142kcal7%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1199kJ / 283kcal
Product Description
- Salt and Black Pepper Bloomer 800g Sliced
- Salt and Black Pepper Bloomer Topped with a salt and pepper seasoning for a distinctive taste. Sliced in store.
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Fat, Black Pepper, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Stabiliser (Diphosphates).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Number of uses
16 Servings
Net Contents
800g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (50g)
|Energy
|1199kJ / 283kcal
|599kJ / 142kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|52.7g
|26.4g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|10.3g
|5.2g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
