Salt & Pepper Bloomer 800G

GREAT
GREAT PRODUCT REALLY LOVE TESCO BAKERY I GO THERE GREAT STUFF WOW OMG BLOOMER IS REALLY AMAZING REALLY POPS IN THE MOUTH :D
Hens teeth are more available.
It was beautiful. Best bread ever. Unfortunately it is as rare as rocking horse *****. Can't find it anywhere during the last 6 weeks.
So tasty
The most tasteful bread you sell I slice it myself thickness depending on what I use it for ,toast bacon sandwich cheese enhances the taste of whatever you’re going to use it for
This is my favourite bread!
