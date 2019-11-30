By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Salt & Pepper Bloomer 800G

5(4)Write a review
Salt & Pepper Bloomer 800G
£ 1.10
£0.14/100g
One slice
  • Energy599kJ 142kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1199kJ / 283kcal

Product Description

  • Salt and Black Pepper Bloomer 800g
  • Salt and black pepper bloomer Topped with a salt and black pepper seasoning for a distinctive taste.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Fat, Black Pepper, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Stabiliser (Diphosphates).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1199kJ / 283kcal599kJ / 142kcal
Fat3.0g1.5g
Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate52.7g26.4g
Sugars2.3g1.2g
Fibre2.1g1.1g
Protein10.3g5.2g
Salt1.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

GREAT

5 stars

GREAT PRODUCT REALLY LOVE TESCO BAKERY I GO THERE GREAT STUFF WOW OMG BLOOMER IS REALLY AMAZING REALLY POPS IN THE MOUTH :D

Hens teeth are more available.

5 stars

It was beautiful. Best bread ever. Unfortunately it is as rare as rocking horse *****. Can't find it anywhere during the last 6 weeks.

So tasty

5 stars

The most tasteful bread you sell I slice it myself thickness depending on what I use it for ,toast bacon sandwich cheese enhances the taste of whatever you’re going to use it for

This is my favourite bread!

5 stars

This is my favourite bread!

