Lindeman's Bin 50 Shiraz 75Cl

Bargain
Yes,social.
Not special
Just too sweet. If the likes of Apothic Red are your idea of good red wine then this is similar - just not too my taste.
Great with Steak
I was sent this instead of the Wine Route Cinsault Shiraz 75Cl; which is part of the meal deal. Got to say its great with steak, robust with no nasty aftertaste, strong in tannin, which this was part of the deal always.
Fabulous red!
My husband and I are not really keen on red wine at all but this is lovely! It really is the only red we like, it’s smooth with no nasty tannin after taste and goes well with meat dishes. I Always stock up when it’s on offer at Tesco.
Amazing
This wine is amazing! Smooth, fruity and a pleasure to drink.
Seriously drinkable.
I absolutely love this wine. Sometimes I find red too strong but this is perfect and goes down a treat on its own or with a nice steak. It doesn’t have a strong after taste either so if you’re not really a red drinker give this a go, you won’t regret it.
Excellent
This wine is excellent value for those who want their wine to taste good straight out of the bottle. Probably doesn't have much "ageing potential" but hey, life's too short to wait 10 years just in case some overpriced "fine" wine might "open up" (or not!).
really first class wine
Wine has lovely flavour.,taste and aroma .It is more full bodied rather than medium -.very enjoyable wine-very morish.Compares with Lindemans ShirazCabernet Sauvignon. Very good value and popular with my friends. Most certainly would buy again.
Recommend
Easy drinkable red. Good value at c.£5 per bottle.
Very drinkable shiraz
Good shiraz taste, quite smooth, always buy when on offer