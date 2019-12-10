By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindeman's Bin 50 Shiraz 75Cl
Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
  • With berry plum flavours, a touch of spice and a soft generous finish, Bin 50 Shiraz goes perfectly with food, family and friends.
  • When Dr. Henry Lindeman planted vineyards in 1843 they soon thrived under the warm Australian sun, his philosophy, that both life and wine should be enjoyable, was the inspiration for the Lindeman's wine style that has enjoyed long-lived popularity.
  • Dr Henry Lindeman, Founder.
  • Loved by wine drinkers around the world, Lindeman's has a record of consistent quality achieved by blending the best parcels of fruit from each vintage.
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The full bodied palate shows blackcurrant, plum and vanilla flavours supported within a soft tannin structure that makes this wine immediately approachable

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Treasury Wine Estates

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Wayne Falkenberg

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Cooler summer temperatures, with less extreme heat periods, provided ideal fruit ripening. Vintage 2015 will be seen as one of the top wine quality seasons, with varietal fruit expression and depth of colour in the reds.

History

  • Lindeman's global popularity has been driven by the positive philosophy of Dr Henry Lindeman, who established Lindeman's in the Hunter Valley in 1843. Perfect for everyday moments, yet equally worthy of an occasion, Lindeman's immensely popular wines are approachable and accessible, with an unfailing record of consistent quality and timeless appeal.

Regional Information

  • Lindeman's is anchored in the acclaimed Hunter Valley wine region under the Australian sun. While Lindeman's was established in the Hunter Valley, it was an early pioneer of cross-regional sourcing and the Lindeman's portfolio showcases a broad range of Australian and international regions including wines from the Hunter Valley, Coonawarraand south-eastern Australia.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Lindeman's Wines,
  • 44 Johns Way,
  • Red Cliffs,
  • Vic 3496,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.
  • www.lindemans.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

13 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Bargain

5 stars

Yes,social.

Not special

2 stars

Just too sweet. If the likes of Apothic Red are your idea of good red wine then this is similar - just not too my taste.

Great with Steak

4 stars

I was sent this instead of the Wine Route Cinsault Shiraz 75Cl; which is part of the meal deal. Got to say its great with steak, robust with no nasty aftertaste, strong in tannin, which this was part of the deal always.

Fabulous red!

5 stars

My husband and I are not really keen on red wine at all but this is lovely! It really is the only red we like, it’s smooth with no nasty tannin after taste and goes well with meat dishes. I Always stock up when it’s on offer at Tesco.

Amazing

5 stars

This wine is amazing! Smooth, fruity and a pleasure to drink.

Seriously drinkable.

5 stars

I absolutely love this wine. Sometimes I find red too strong but this is perfect and goes down a treat on its own or with a nice steak. It doesn’t have a strong after taste either so if you’re not really a red drinker give this a go, you won’t regret it.

Excellent

5 stars

This wine is excellent value for those who want their wine to taste good straight out of the bottle. Probably doesn't have much "ageing potential" but hey, life's too short to wait 10 years just in case some overpriced "fine" wine might "open up" (or not!).

really first class wine

5 stars

Wine has lovely flavour.,taste and aroma .It is more full bodied rather than medium -.very enjoyable wine-very morish.Compares with Lindemans ShirazCabernet Sauvignon. Very good value and popular with my friends. Most certainly would buy again.

Recommend

4 stars

Easy drinkable red. Good value at c.£5 per bottle.

Very drinkable shiraz

4 stars

Good shiraz taste, quite smooth, always buy when on offer

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

