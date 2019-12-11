Tesco Frozen Button Brussels Sprouts 1Kg

Good flavour no fuss vegetable
Pleasantly surprised. These sprouts were flavoursome and did not disintegrate when cooked. Useful to have in freezer for quick, no fiddly preparation vegetable.
Good for soups where they get blended up. Tend to see the more woody ends still attached and also black marks that look like dirt. Handy for buying year round sprouts though.
i love these cold with abi of mayo on dem. trust me la its faaaat scrannn
now I have found these sprouts, fresh are out !! straight into the pan from frozen, you cant beet um
these sprouts always seem bigger than button sprouts. Iceland sprouts are much better and are button size
Good product
I buy a lot of sprouts which unlike many I really enjoy, never had any problems with this product.
These should have been button sprouts but they were more little mini cabbages. This is the first time I have complained about them as they are usually great.
Buy fresh not these!
Most of the stem still left on, unable to cut off as frozen, unable to cut off once cooked as too hot. much nicer to buy the fresh sprouts.