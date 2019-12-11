By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Button Brussels Sprouts 1Kg

Tesco Frozen Button Brussels Sprouts 1Kg
£ 1.10
£1.10/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy141kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Button brussels sprouts.
  • Button Brussels sprouts, simply frozen after being expertly prepared. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Brussels Sprouts.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4½ / 4 mins
Place in a microwavable bowl and add 2-3 tablespoons water (30-45ml) and cover.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Remove cover and stir.
Re-cover and cook on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 4-5 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw.

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy176kJ / 42kcal141kJ / 34kcal
Fat1.3g1.0g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.4g2.7g
Sugars3.0g2.4g
Fibre2.6g2.1g
Protein2.9g2.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Folic Acid110µg (55%NRV)88µg (44%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw.

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Good flavour no fuss vegetable

5 stars

Pleasantly surprised. These sprouts were flavoursome and did not disintegrate when cooked. Useful to have in freezer for quick, no fiddly preparation vegetable.

Good for soups where they get blended up. Tend to

3 stars

Good for soups where they get blended up. Tend to see the more woody ends still attached and also black marks that look like dirt. Handy for buying year round sprouts though.

i love these cold with abi of mayo on dem. trust m

5 stars

i love these cold with abi of mayo on dem. trust me la its faaaat scrannn

now I have found these sprouts, fresh are out !! s

5 stars

now I have found these sprouts, fresh are out !! straight into the pan from frozen, you cant beet um

these sprouts always seem bigger than button sprou

2 stars

these sprouts always seem bigger than button sprouts. Iceland sprouts are much better and are button size

Good product

5 stars

I buy a lot of sprouts which unlike many I really enjoy, never had any problems with this product.

These should have been button sprouts but they wer

2 stars

These should have been button sprouts but they were more little mini cabbages. This is the first time I have complained about them as they are usually great.

Buy fresh not these!

1 stars

Most of the stem still left on, unable to cut off as frozen, unable to cut off once cooked as too hot. much nicer to buy the fresh sprouts.

