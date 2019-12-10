By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindeman's Bin 65 Chardonnay 75Cl

4.5(11)Write a review
Lindeman's Bin 65 Chardonnay 75Cl
Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • This soft smooth Chardonnay with its delightful melon and peach flavours is one of the best-value wines available.
  • Internationally recognised as one of the best value-for-money wines around the world and renowned for consistency and quality. If you enjoy this style of wine you will love Bin 50 Shiraz & Bin 40 Merlot.
  • The story of Lindemans started in 1843. That was the year Dr. Henry Lindeman planted his first vines in the Hunter Valley. Lindemans has continued to consistently create award-winning wines, making it one of the most respected and enduring winemakers The fruits from this wine are sourced from the best parcels of fruit each vintage, from a wide array of premium growing areas throughout the southern states of Australia. The fruit is ripe and shows good Chardonnay varietal character. Parcels of this wine were matured with seasoned French and American oak. "Superb intensity of flavour and a totally ‘honest' palate, there is seriously clever oak integration here. Superb - my favourite Bin 65 ever." Matthew Jukes - May 2008.
  • Wine of Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This soft smooth Chardonnay with its delightful melon and peach flavours is one of the best-value wines available.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Lindeman's

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marie Clay

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The fruit is ripe and shows good Chardonnay varietal character. Parcels of this wine were matured with seasoned French and American oak.

History

  • The story of Lindeman's started in 1843. That was the year Dr. Henry Lindeman planted his first vines in the Hunter Valley. Lindeman's has continued to consistently create award-winning wines, making it one of the most respected and enduring winemakers.

Regional Information

  • The fruits from this wine are sourced from the best parcels of fruit each vintage, from a wide array of premium growing areas throughout the southern states of Australia.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored for up to 2 years from purchase.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled with a creamy chicken pasta dish.

Name and address

  • Produced and Bottled by:
  • Lindemans Wines,
  • Edey Road,
  • Karadoc,
  • Australia 3496.

Importer address

  • Lindemans Wines,
  • 15 Church Street,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3NL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Comments:
  • Attention Customer Relations Manager
  • Lindemans Wines,
  • 15 Church Street,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3NL,
  • UK.
  • www.lindemans.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellant Wine

5 stars

A very fine all round "Glugging wine at a reasonable price .

Consistently good

4 stars

A chardonnay fan, Lindeman's has been a long standing favorite. Smooth and easy without the citrus found in some.

One of our favourites

5 stars

We have been fans of Aussie wines for many years and Lindemans Bin 65 is our every day white. French wines especially red dont do it for us. We find them thin and overpriced compared to New World wines. New Zealand produces some great sauvignon and there are some great wines coming from South America particularly Chile. For us the best European wine is Italian for both white and red,

Lindeman's Bin 65 Chardonnay

4 stars

Afraid I don't do melons, bananas or peaches (I don't have the nose!), just a deliciously full fruity flavour in the mouth and the strength & body to justify this as a seriously satisfying white. We have often bought a 'house' chardonnay from another supermarket for quaffing at £4.50 per bottle, and it is not at all bad. However Bin 65 is markedly superior and I will happily pay a premium for it.

Love this wine, an all time favourite

4 stars

Staple of the household, consistently good, a lovely drink. Fruity, punchy, rounded and delicious

LOVE this wine and NEVER order any other!

5 stars

My Tesco order delivered at the time stated which was much appreciated.

Recommend

5 stars

Easy drinkable wine. Good with food or on its own. Great value for money at c.£5 per bottle.

This wine is "sticking out".

4 stars

Hard to fault this Lindeman's for flavour and palate. With a price per bottle that a restaurant would charge for the glass measure, it's the best deal out there - on a rather bland Tesco shelf.

Glad its back

4 stars

Reasonable priced for a wine that is close to the very best Oz Chardonnay. Even better on offer

Wine to have any time

5 stars

This is a good all round wine. You can rely on it and most people would enjoy the flavour and body of the wine. It can be drunk with a meal or indeed on its own, won't let you down. Good for socialising at any function or celebration and as the cost is reasonable why worry.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

