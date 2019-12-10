Lindeman's Bin 65 Chardonnay 75Cl

Excellant Wine
A very fine all round "Glugging wine at a reasonable price .
Consistently good
A chardonnay fan, Lindeman's has been a long standing favorite. Smooth and easy without the citrus found in some.
One of our favourites
We have been fans of Aussie wines for many years and Lindemans Bin 65 is our every day white. French wines especially red dont do it for us. We find them thin and overpriced compared to New World wines. New Zealand produces some great sauvignon and there are some great wines coming from South America particularly Chile. For us the best European wine is Italian for both white and red,
Lindeman's Bin 65 Chardonnay
Afraid I don't do melons, bananas or peaches (I don't have the nose!), just a deliciously full fruity flavour in the mouth and the strength & body to justify this as a seriously satisfying white. We have often bought a 'house' chardonnay from another supermarket for quaffing at £4.50 per bottle, and it is not at all bad. However Bin 65 is markedly superior and I will happily pay a premium for it.
Love this wine, an all time favourite
Staple of the household, consistently good, a lovely drink. Fruity, punchy, rounded and delicious
LOVE this wine and NEVER order any other!
My Tesco order delivered at the time stated which was much appreciated.
Recommend
Easy drinkable wine. Good with food or on its own. Great value for money at c.£5 per bottle.
This wine is "sticking out".
Hard to fault this Lindeman's for flavour and palate. With a price per bottle that a restaurant would charge for the glass measure, it's the best deal out there - on a rather bland Tesco shelf.
Glad its back
Reasonable priced for a wine that is close to the very best Oz Chardonnay. Even better on offer
Wine to have any time
This is a good all round wine. You can rely on it and most people would enjoy the flavour and body of the wine. It can be drunk with a meal or indeed on its own, won't let you down. Good for socialising at any function or celebration and as the cost is reasonable why worry.